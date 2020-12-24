From the moment Maxey stepped onto the court – or, rather, from the moment after he stepped out of bounds his first time touching the ball – the No. 21 overall pick in last month’s draft left you wondering how anybody who evaluates basketball for a living could identify 20 better players in this year’s crop of amateurs. The Sixers have been raving about their luck from the moment they selected him, and, by end of Wednesday night’s opener, you wouldn’t even have needed to know their recent history at his position to understand why. Maxey looked that good, easily driving to the bucket for a layup on his first full possession and then, on his second possession, hitting Furkan Korkmaz with a cross-court pass for an open three. Active both on defense and the boards, Maxey’s preternatural feel for the game was on display throughout his two stints of action, in particular on a pick-and-roll assist where he spotted Mike Scott setting up in the weakside corner and skipped a pass to the veteran for a three.