Hall of Fame coach George Karl criticizes Sixers star Joel Embiid: ‘He has lazy body language’
“I can only like one big guy, and I take Jokic over Embiid,” the former Nuggets coach told SiriusXM when asked about the NBA MVP race.
Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl became the latest NBA alum to weigh in on the MVP race between 76ers star Joel Embiid and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
But Karl took his statement a little father than most, criticizing Embiid rather than simply serving as a proponent of either player. Speaking with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Karl said the Sixers center takes too many possessions off as he explained why he favored Jokic, the league’s back-to-back MVP, for the award.
“He has lazy body language,” Karl said. “He gets angry at things that we don’t understand why. I just don’t know if he’s that NBA pro that we all love because he’s a competitive SOB.”
Here’s Karl’s full quote, with a transcription below:
The numbers don’t support Karl’s claims. Embiid has been healthier and more dominant than at any other point in his career, leading the league at 33.5 points per game and picking up his efforts on defense. He’s paired that with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals.
Embiid is also putting forth his most efficient season, shooting 54.6% from the field, 85.5% from the free-throw line and 35.5% from three.
Of course, Karl’s statement has to be taken with a grain of salt because of his connections to Denver.