Joel Embiid’s run of dominance has him as MVP favorite over Nikola Jokic

It’s easy to see why the Philadelphia 76ers are on their current winning streak. Just look at Joel Embiid’s game logs for March.

His stat line in Wednesday night’s win in Cleveland was pretty amazing by most standards, but almost seemed kind of ho-hum. The Sixers’ center scored 36 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, blocked four shots and dished out three assists in a 118-109 win.

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring. And now he leads the NBA odds board among MVP favorites, at least at one sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds (BetMGM) as of Thursday, March 16

Joel Embiid -110 Nikola Jokic +160 Giannis Antetokounmpo +350 Jayson Tatum +10000

Surprise, surprise. It’s a two-man race between Embiid and Jokic. What else is new?

Antetokounmpo has an outside chance, of course. And we left Tatum on the list to show you how this contest is down to only a few players.

Is this the year Embiid finally breaks through? He has finished behind Jokic in voting in each of the last two seasons. While Embiid leads the league in scoring (33.5 points) and averages 10.2 rebounds, Jokic is having another stellar campaign, averaging a triple-double (24.7 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 10 apg).

Embiid is the favorite at BetMGM, but it’s tighter at Caesars Sportsbook, where both Embiid and Jokic have odds of -105. Meanwhile, at FanDuel, Embiid is a favorite at +100, while Jokic is at +160 as of Thursday morning.

