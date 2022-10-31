WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid missed the Sixers’ shootaround ahead of Monday night’s road game against the Wizards, and continues to be listed as questionable to play with a non-COVID illness.

Embiid, who finished second in MVP voting the past two seasons, also missed the Sixers’ win at Toronto on Friday for knee injury recovery. He returned for Saturday’s victory at Chicago, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and four assists and hitting what turned out to be the game-winning three-pointer with 18.1 seconds remaining.

When Embiid was out Friday, coach Doc Rivers started P.J. Tucker as a small-ball center and moved guard De’Anthony Melton into the first group. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are also options to play center.

After Monday’s game in Washington, the Sixers host the Wizards on Wednesday and then play the Knicks Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.