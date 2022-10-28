TORONTO — Joel Embiid was added to the 76ers’ injury report Friday afternoon, listed as questionable to play against the Raptors because of right knee injury recovery.

Embiid was present at the Sixers’ morning shootaround at Scotiabank Arena. The reigning MVP runner-up has also been increasing his conditioning after dealing with plantar fasciitis in the lead-up to training camp.

“Each game, I’ve been getting better,” Embiid said of that conditioning following Wednesday’s 119-109 loss in Toronto. “I’m feeling great. I feel like I’m almost back to myself, and you can tell by the progression from the first [and] second game until now. I’m starting to really look a little bit like myself, but I’ve got a long way to go. But, we don’t have time, and I don’t have time.”

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ defense is in disarray — and one big answer to their problems is sitting on the bench

Embiid, who last season led the NBA in scoring, is averaging 27.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists through the Sixers’ first five games. He finished with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors.

If Embiid is unable to play Friday, it’s unclear who would start in his place. Sixers coach Doc Rivers has toggled between using Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed as the backup center. P.J. Tucker is also an option as a small-ball center.

Hello again, Raptors

Tucker called Thursday’s film session “100% different” than most that occur between regular-season games. Rather than talk through corrections more broadly, the Sixers will immediately be able to apply adjustments stemming from Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors to the same opponent in Friday’s rematch.

“I like it for the fact that [if] you lose the first one, you get a chance to play that team again,” Tucker told The Inquirer following Friday’s shootaround. “It’s kind of like playoffs a little bit. … Usually we’re so used to jumping right to washing that game and getting ready for the next one.”

The NBA began these two-game, baseball-style series during the condensed 72-game 2020-21 season, aiming to limit travel during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, consecutive games against the same opponent occur even more frequently across the Sixers’ schedule.

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: Is Doc Rivers the only person at fault for the 1-4 start?

Following Saturday’s game in Chicago, the Sixers will take on the Washington Wizards Monday on the road and Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Later in the season, the Sixers will face the Magic twice in a row in Orlando on Nov. 25 and 27, and again in Philly on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. They also have consecutive games against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 10 (away) and 12 (home), Detroit Pistons on Jan. 8 (away) and 12 (home), Miami Heat on Feb. 27 (home) and March 1 (away) and Bulls on March 20 (home) and 22 (away).

Tucker said sharpening defensive energy and execution remains the priority for the Sixers, who entered Friday ranked 25th in the NBA in defensive rating at 117.1 points allowed per 100 possessions. During Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors, the Sixers surrendered 29 fastbreak points and 21 points off turnovers and allowed Toronto to shoot 54.8% from the floor and 16-of-37 from three-point range.

“Weren’t aggressive at all,” Tucker said. “We let them get to their spots. They did make shots, credit them, but it was off of some of our mistakes in coverages.”

Melton finding his way

The Sixers’ newcomers have been largely disappointing during the early season.

Tucker is coming off a 3-of-10 shooting performance against the Raptors. Danuel House Jr. had made only two of his nine three-point attempts entering Friday. Harrell has averaged less than two points and less than one rebound in 7.4 minutes during his first five games. The group has not combined to make the expected defensive impact.

» READ MORE: ‘It can’t rain forever’: Georges Niang’s Inquirer diary takes fans inside the Sixers’ slow start

Yet fifth-year wing De’Anthony Melton is beginning to find his way offensively. He totaled 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, five assists and three steals during Wednesday’s matchup against the Raptors. That followed an 11-point, five-rebound performance in Monday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers.

“[I’m] just understanding my spacing, understanding where I need to be on offense … and what we’re trying to attack that day,” Melton told The Inquirer. “Continue to play hard. That’s all I’ve got to do. Hit the open shot. Hit the open guy. Just try to make it simple.”