Joel Embiid will miss Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup vs. Miami Heat with sprained ankle

Joel Embiid will miss the 76ers’ game against the Miami Heat on Christmas with a sprained right ankle.

The reigning MVP did not travel with the team Sunday to Miami for the contest at Kaseya Center. Embiid has not been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.

Embiid sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center. He remained in the game, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. During his dominant performance, Embiid grimaced in pain and played with a noticeable limp throughout the rest of the game.

Embiid turned his ankle while stepping on a Raptor player’s foot on a defensive play. He ended up flipping to the court before going to the bench during a timeout. The six-time All-Star did not practice with teammates Saturday. At the time, coach Nick Nurse said there was some swelling.

”I think there’s some concern there, but I also think there’s not a ton of concern,” Nurse said. “You know what I mean? Like you’re always concerned when you see that. It did turn over pretty good.”

Nicolas Batum (right hamstring strain) will also miss the game. Robert Covington (right knee effusion) and Mo Bamba (illness) are probable. For Miami, Jimmy Butler (left calf strain) and Haywood Highsmith (non-COVID head cold) are questionable. Josh Richardson (back spasms) is probable, while Dru Smith (right ACL sprain) is out.The Sixers (20-8) are 0-3 in games Embiid has missed this season because of rest or an illness.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center is averaging a league-best 35.0 points per game. He’s fifth in rebounding (11.7) and ninth in blocks (2.0). In addition, he’s averaging a career-best 6.0 assists.

Miami is 17-12.