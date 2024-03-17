Joel Embiid returns to Sixers practice for first time since injuring left knee in January

The 76ers had Joel Embiid back on the court for practice Sunday, and at least one new teammate was impressed by his presence.

“We had some more plays today,” point guard Cam Payne said. “We had Joel back. So we had some different plays and I had to learn a little bit more, again.”

The Sixers (37-30) acquired Payne in a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 8. Sunday marked the first time Payne, Kyle Lowry, and Buddy Hield practiced with the reigning Most Valuable Player.

“It was cool. I had to learn 15 more plays,” Payne said. “But besides that it was cool to see him out there. I haven’t seen him since I’ve been here. It was cool to see him out there.”

Embiid, who turned 30 on Saturday, has been out since tearing the meniscus in his left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The reigning MVP had surgery on Feb. 6.

While Payne displayed excitement, Sixers coach Nick Nurse didn’t show emotion — at least not publicly.

“He went through a little bit of the practice,” he said. “All non-contact stuff. He’s lifting weights right now. No timeline for his return.”

Embiid will remain sidelined when the Sixers host the Miami Heat Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers are hopeful Embiid returns the first or second week of April. However, the timeline to return from an injury like Embiid’s is typically four to six weeks. Six weeks from the date of his surgery would be Tuesday. That’s one day before the Sixers kick off a four-game West Coast road trip against the Phoenix Suns (Wednesday), the Los Angeles Lakers (Friday), the Clippers (Sunday) and Sacramento Kings (March 25).

But there will be seven or fewer games left in the season if he doesn’t return until the first or second week of April.

Robert Covington also participated in some of Sunday’s noncontact drills. He stuck around after practice to partake in shooting drills. The reserve forward has been sidelined with a left-knee bone bruise since Dec. 30.

“He has been on the court a few days, but he did get out and participate in parts of practice today,” Nurse said, “and it’s a good step forward. Hopefully, he’ll keep going forward.

“I mean that’s kind of what thing with him is each day you got to check to see how [his knee] responds to some court time and stuff and extended court time.”

Covington followed Saturday’s long court session with a longer one on Sunday. Nurse said he’s been tolerating everything, so far.

“So hopefully it keeps going,” he added.

The Sixers are also hopeful that Embiid doesn’t have any setbacks in his ramp up phase. They’re 26-8 when he plays, and 11-22 without him. The seven-time All-Star averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34 games.

The 7-foot, 280-pounder’s presence will open up spacing for shooters — especially Hield.

“For sure, for sure,” Payne agreed. “Also, I was talking to my dad about it. But I piggyback off the New York game [when the Sixers lost 106-79]. It’s like we are missing over 30 points out there. It gets us over the hump. It gives us about a 100 or so.

“But nah, for real, he’s great [on] offense, but rim protection, that’s huge. I know for me going against people that are 7-foot-plus that’s tough down there. … Us to have that presence down there is going to be huge.”

Tobias Harris (sprained right ankle) did not participate in Sunday’s practice. He’s listed as questionable against the Heat. De’Anthony Melton (spine), Kai Jones (strained right hamstring) and Covington are sidelined along with Embiid. Jones, who’s on a 10-day contract, was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. He suffered his injury in Saturday’s G-League game against the Birmingham Squadron.