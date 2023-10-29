Joel Embiid says James Harden’s absence is no distraction

TORONTO — Joel Embiid says he doesn’t know if James Harden is going to play for the 76ers. That’s not his focus.

“I think everybody in this locker room has been focused on — we’re playing,” Embiid said. “We got games every single day. That’s up to the guys upstairs and management to figure out what’s going to happen, we got a pretty good team.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s conditioning and buy-in will control Sixers’ success. Not what happens to James Harden.

The Sixers split the two games of their season-opening road trip while Harden stayed behind to “ramp up” his conditioning at the team’s practice facility. This came after the disgruntled point guard was away from the team for 10 days for personal reasons. Harden, who is seeking a trade, did not participate in the four preseason games.

Advertisement

The Sixers suffered a 118-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. They bounced back with a 114-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

» READ MORE: Marcus Hayes: Sixers should pay Harden to stay away

Tyrese Maxey has 65 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and just one turnover through two games as Harden’s replacement at point guard. Meanwhile, Embiid erased Thursday’s poor performance with a 34-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist and two-block outing against the Raptors.

The Sixers will make their home debut Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“It’s all about us trying to get better every single day,” Embiid said. “I like where we’re at and I think we can still get better. I’m not close to where I want to be.

“So I’ll be even better, and I think he [pointing to Maxey] can even be better, but it’s going great so far.”

» READ MORE: Sixers vs. Raptors takeaways: Get Tyrese Maxey involved early; De’Anthony Melton, Danny Green need to find a rhythm

Harden opted into the final season of contract on June 29 with the expectation that the Sixers would trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the two sides have been unable to work out a deal.

Harden returned to practice on Wednesday with the intent of accompanying the team on its season-opening, two-game road trip. But he unsuccessfully tried to board the flight after the Sixers instructed him to stay behind.

Pat Bev doubles down

Before Saturday’s game, Patrick Beverley said the Raptors don’t pose a threat in the Eastern Conference.

“Who’s the dog on that team?” Beverley said on the Pat Bev Pod. “I see [O.G.] Anunoby in a dark alley; I see [Pascal Siakam] in a dark alley, I don’t feel threatened. That’s not disrespectful for them. … I’m not disrespecting anybody, but it’s nothing I’m like afraid of.”

Siakam was a nonfactor in Saturday’s game. The All-Star forward finished with 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting. Anunoby was sidelined with bilateral legs cramp.

“Like I said. No dogs,” Beverley posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.