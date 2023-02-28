Sixers can’t overcome turnovers, Jimmy Butler in a 101-99 loss to the Miami Heat

Doc Rivers was asked what he learned about the 76ers since last season’s second-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

“We’re different; we’re better,” he said before Monday’s 101-99 loss to the Heat. “I don’t need to talk about what we learned, like we’re much better.

“We’re a better team than we were last year. We know that. We’re tougher.”

Perhaps.

Advertisement

But they were doomed by Jimmy Butler and 20 turnovers.

The former Sixer split a pair of foul shots to give the Miami a 101-99 cushion with 8.8 seconds left. The Sixers called a timeout after Embiid grabbed the rebound after Butler missed the second foul shot. However, the Heat escaped with the victory after James Harden missed a wide-open three-pointer at the buzzer.

“Yeah, it just back rimmed,” Harden said of the shot. “It felt real good coming off my hands, though. I was already celebrating before. But it’s just one of those games. A tough fought game.”

And no one was tougher than Butler.

The small forward finished with team highs of 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Like he did during his one season in Philly, the six-time All-Star found a way to come through in the clutch.

He scored gave the Heat an 100-99 lead on a reserve layup with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining. Then he grabbed the defensive rebound after Bam Adebayo blocked Joel Embiid’s shot with 29.4 seconds left.

“I work on that type stuff every day,” Butler said. “... I love to play this game. I love to compete with these guys. But it’s always much more fun whenever we win.”

» READ MORE: https://www.inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-celtics-tobias-harris-james-harden-miami-heat-20230227.html

His efforts enabled the Heat (33-29) to snap a four-game skid. Meanwhile, the Sixers (39-21) suffered their second consecutive loss after winning five straight. They dropped four games behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings with 22 left.

The Sixers, who are in third place, couldn’t overcome what resembled an early hangover from Saturday’s 110-107 loss to the second-place Boston Celtics.

They were outhustled for most of the game. And the Sixers couldn’t get much offensive production from Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton.

Harris finished with two points on 1-for-4 shooting in 34 minutes, 30 seconds of action. He airballed what would have been a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:12 left. Meanwhile, Melton had six points on 2-for-8 shooting. The shooting guard did finish with a game-high two blocks and one steal.

All those things added up to the Sixers’ loss.

Rivers will point to Tyrese Maxey having another year of experience as a third-year guard. He’ll mention that the Sixers added De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-night trade. They also acquired former Heat P.J. Tucker this summer in free agency. And the Sixers brought in Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team deal before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Melton “has helped us,” Rivers said. “Tuck has helped us. Jalen will help us. We’re just a better basketball team.”

Monday’s game marked the teams’ first meeting since Miami won in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. At the time, the Sixers were determined to get tougher and added much-needed toughness.

» READ MORE: It’s about fit more than talent in Sixers’ starting lineup, and that’s OK ... for now

And they received that in P.J. Tucker, Melton and their other offseason additions of Montrezl Harrell and Danuel House Jr.

All that added toughness didn’t help them against the Heat no matter how much Rivers said they’ve improved.

But Maxey bounced back from Saturday’s offensive shortcomings with 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting - including making 4 of 7 three-pointers - before fouling out with 3:21 left. Harden added 20 points and a game-high 12 assists. Embiid had game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Maxey’s hot game

Inconsistent is the best way to describe Maxey’s role as the Sixers’ sixth man. He made just 4 of 10 shots against the Celtics on Saturday. But the Sixers aren’t ready to insert him back into the starting lineup as a way to regain his rhythm.

» READ MORE: It’s about fit more than talent in Sixers’ starting lineup, and that’s OK ... for now

“I think we will figure that out,” Rivers said before the game. “I think it’s interesting. You are looking at one guy. We are looking at our team’s success.”

The Sixers are 19-8 when Melton starts in place of Maxey alongside Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid.

“So we’re playing really well,” Rivers said. “So we’re not focusing on the one guy. We focus on how the team is playing and winning.

“And clearly we want him to do better. Be more consistent would be a better way of putting that.”

Maxey remained in the game Monday despite rolling his ankle twice.