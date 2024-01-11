Sixers center Joel Embiid set to miss third straight game with left knee swelling

The 76ers are coping with the difference between hope and reality.

The team hoped that Joel Embiid would be able to play against the Sacramento Kings Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. However, the reality is the reigning MVP will remain sidelined for the third straight game with left knee swelling.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid second in East in All-Star voting; Tyrese Maxey still fifth among guards

Embiid, Robert Covington (left knee swelling) and two-way player Kenny Lofton Jr. (left shoulder AC joint sprain) are all sidelined. This will be the fifth straight game Covington will miss with the injury. Sacramento guard Kevin Huerter (left ankle sprain) is also questionable.

Advertisement

Covington, a reserve forward, is averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Lofton made just one appearance with the Sixers after signing his deal on Dec 23. He’s been spending most of his time with the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G-League affiliate.

But there was a sense Wednesday that Embiid could play against the Kings (23-14).

“We’re still kind of going day-to-day,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said before Wednesday’s 139-132 overtime road loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “... We thought he was close to making this trip and playing today [against the Hawks]. So I would assume a few more days should get us even closer.”

At the time, Nurse said the Sixers medical staff got Embiid’s swelling under control. He said the holdup to play is just a matter of making sure Embiid can handle the ramp-up process and is good to go afterward.

Embiid is averaging a league-best and career-high 34.6 points. He’s fifth in the NBA in rebounding (11.8) and ninth in blocks (2.0). In addition, he’s producing a career-best 6.0 assists. However, this will mark the 10th games this season he’ll miss because of injury, illness and rest.

» READ MORE: Tobias Harris assumes ‘quarterback’ position for Sixers offense in Joel Embiid’s absence

According to the new collective bargaining agreement, players are required to participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards — including the MVP. As a result, Embiid can miss only seven of the Sixers’ remaining games to be eligible to win his second straight MVP.

The Sixers (23-13) are a 2-7 in games without Embiid this season. They’re also riding a season-worst, three-game losing streak.