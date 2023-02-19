Sixers center Joel Embiid will play in the NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid is a go.

The 76ers center will play in Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena after being noncommittal for the last two weeks because of left foot soreness.

He was not at Saturday’s Eastern Conference All-Star practice or the media availability that followed. However, Embiid did attend a photo shoot Sunday afternoon at the arena.

The six-time All-Star will learn if he’ll play for Team LeBron or Team Giannis about 30 minutes before the 8 p.m. start of the game. That’s when the team captains, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, will draft the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

The league announced Friday that Embiid, along with the Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, will start in place of sidelined All-Stars Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Embiid will be an All-Star starter for the sixth consecutive season. The seventh-year veteran did not play in the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Embiid has been dealing with foot problems all season.

His workouts in the offseason and during training camp were hampered by plantar fasciitis. That led to his being out of shape at the beginning of the season. Then Embiid missed a combined eight games with a sprained left foot and general soreness unrelated to the plantar fasciitis. He also has missed several other games with the flu, left knee swelling, and right knee injury recovery.