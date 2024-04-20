Joel Embiid channels Willis Reed in Game 1 loss to Knicks

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid would have made Willis Reed proud.

After missing Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 1970 with a torn leg muscle, Reed astonished the Knicks faithful by emerging from the tunnel at Madison Square Garden for Game 7, starting the contest, scoring the first field goal, and playing 27 minutes in the win. It was the stuff of legend and the moment for which the late Hall of Famer is best known.

Advertisement

After missing 29 games in the second half of the season due to knee surgery, Embiid aggravated the injury in the second quarter of Game 1 of the Sixers’ first-round matchup against the Knicks. He writhed in agony, limped off, and did not participate in halftime warmups. It looked like his season was over.

Then Embiid astonished Knicks fans, and Sixers fans, and fans of all ilks when, just before the third quarter began, as backup center Paul Reed prepared to take the court, Embiid emerged from the tunnel at Madison Square Garden, stripped off his warmup gear, and walked onto the court.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid must remember his career is more important than this year’s playoff run

By the end of the quarter, he’d helped turn a 12-point deficit into a three-point lead.

He had 18 points when he was injured on 6-of-11 shooting, and he went 2-for-11 in the second half, but that was as much due to fatigue as pain; he’s nowhere near 36-minute game shape.

Afterward, in the locker room, Embiid showed no ill effects. He seemed downright lighthearted, in fact, mugging about in white sunglasses. He did decline to speak to the press, a mandatory duty he is shirking more and more often.

Perhaps he’s too tired.

The Knicks didn’t win, 111-104, because Embiid ran out of gas. They won because the Knicks grabbed an embarrassing 23 offensive rebounds. They won because Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson’s Villanova-bred co-star, dropped three fourth-quarter three-pointers and finished with 22.

They won because they were the better team. With Embiid at 80 percent (if that), they’re deeper and tougher and better, especially at the Garden.

At 100 percent, he’s ungodly.

He’s Shaq, with a jumper. He’s The Dream, plus 50 pounds. That he’s special enough, at 7-feet and 280 pounds, to play a moderate game and still dominate. Stay off the floor, stay on his feet, stay out of the stands, and stay available.

That’s enough. That’s all he needs to be; a sharper Shaquille O’Neal, a bigger Hakeem Olajuwon.

He doesn’t need to try to be Tracy McGrady.

Embiid on Saturday copied vintage T-Mac when he executed the most entertaining, most shocking, and dumbest move he’s tried yet. He flipped a self-pass off the backboard, caught the rebound with his right hand, skied over OG Anunoby, and dunked.

Then he landed. Just landed. Not on anyone’s foot. There was no contact.

Then he crumpled to the ground.

It was ridiculous.

It was monstrous.

It was disastrous.

It was, maybe, a bit foolish.

Embiid lay on his side, both hands on his recently repaired left knee, as Anunoby flushed a two-handed, five-on-four dunk at the other end. The Sixers called timeout to remove their superstar from the court.

Again.

Embiid’s knee surgery was his seventh surgery since entering the NBA in 2014, his second on his left knee, and his third on both knees combined.

» READ MORE: Sixers-Knicks predictions: Inquirer writers weigh in with their first-round picks

Even with Embiid at 80%, the Sixers have a chance.

To wit:

The Knicks shot 7-for-22 in the first quarter. Brunson was 2-for-8. Brunson is only 6-foot-2 (ish), so Nick Nurse opted for length over quickness; 6-7 Kelly Oubre Jr. or 6-8 Nico Batum. Brunson scored 22 points but went 8-for-26. The Knicks generally guarded Embiid with one player, either Isaiah Hartenstein or Mitchell Robinson. Embiid had 15 points in the first quarter, and the Sixers led by nine.

Then Embiid sat down.

After a Maxey miss, two Harris bricks, and a blown Buddy Hield layup, 2 minutes, 32 seconds later the game was tied. That’s the story. Over and over, that’s the story.

With Embiid, the Sixers can compete with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Without him, they aren’t even worthy of the No. 7 seed to which they fell in his regular-season absence.

With him, they went 32-8, because he’s the best player in the league. Without him, they went 16-27.

They’re fortunate to have a player of his caliber … and his heart.