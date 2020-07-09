On Tuesday, 76ers center Joel Embiid talked about how apprehensive he was about resuming the NBA season inside the “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.
The team departed for Florida on Thursday and the three-time All-Star took all precautions, arriving at the airport wearing a mask, white jumpsuit, and gloves. Known for his sense of humor, Embiid may have been having some fun, while also delivering a message that the coronavirus has to be taken seriously.
NBC Sports Philadelphia had video of Embiid’s arrival.
During a media conference on Tuesday, Embiid voiced his concerns about having the NBA restart the season, especially with the coronavirus spiking in many areas, Florida included.
He vowed that he would take all the necessary precautions, but questioned whether others would.
After three scrimmages, the Sixers will officially resume play on Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers. They will play eight “seed” games before the playoffs begin. Saturday the Sixers are scheduled to have their first practice in Florida at noon.