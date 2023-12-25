Joel Embiid, at the height of his powers, will miss out on the magic of NBA Christmas Day

Christmas Day will commence judgment week for the 76ers.

They’re in South Florida to face the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center for an 8 p.m. tilt. The road trp will continue to Orlando Wednesday and Houston on Friday before concluding in Chicago on Saturday.

The Orlando Magic, at 17-11 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, are the NBA’s surprise team. The Houston Rockets are 15-12 under first-year coach and former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka. And the Sixers will look to avenge last Monday’s 108-104 home loss to the 13-18 Chicago Bulls.

But before that, an expected packed arena in Miami and national-television audience won’t get to witness how they truly stack up against the Heat in their first meeting of the season. Joel Embiid, who has a sprained right ankle, did not make the trip to Miami. He has not been ruled out to play against the Magic at Kia Center.

Advertisement

The Sixers (20-8) and Heat (17-12) are considered a notch below the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in East supremacy. But if they’re hot, the squads are both capable of challenging for the title.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s not only the NBA best’s player. The Sixers center is better than last year’s MVP season.

Miami did its part last season, reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. Now after a rough stretch, the fifth-place Heat are starting to find their rhythm, winning five of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, the third-place Sixers are off to their best start since winning 20 of their first 28 during the 2019-20 season.

Philly has been one of the league’s hottest teams of late, winning eight of nine games. But only one of those victories — Wednesday’s 127-113 home outcome against the Minnesota Timberwolves — came against a winning team. The other seven were versus the conference’s five worst teams: the Detroit Pistons (twice), Washington Wizards (twice), Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks.

“I think the biggest thing I see is this is going to be a tremendously challenging week, opponent-wise,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “And I think that’s good. I think that is the right time for it. I think we need some more of this tough environment, tough opponents one after another.

“Let’s see what we’re made of.”

The Sixers will have a tough task Monday night without Embiid, the league’s most dominant player. He was expected to go head-to-head with Miami center Bam Adebayo, a four-time NBA All-Defensive second-team selection.

Embiid is on pace to win his third consecutive scoring title. He leads the NBA at 35.0 points per game. He’s fifth in rebounding (11.7) and ninth in blocks (2.0). In addition, he’s averaging a career-best 6.0 assists. And Embiid has averaged 31.3 points on Christmas, the highest average among active players.

The Sixers are 0-3 this season without him.

» READ MORE: Tobias Harris is alive and well

The reigning MVP sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s 121-111 victory over the Raptors. Embiid stayed in the game and finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. However, he didn’t participate in Saturday’s light practice, instead receiving treatment.

Sixers forward Nicolas Batum is scheduled to remain sidelined Monday with a right hamstring strain. Robert Covington (right knee effusion) and Mo Bamba (illness) are probable.

But there are several storylines heading into the Heat contest besides Embiid’s lack of availability.

Batum’s absence on the defensive end could be a blow for the Sixers if Jimmy Butler plays. The six-time All-Star, who is questionable with a left calf strain, is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Two other former Sixers — Josh Richardson and Haywood Highsmith — are also on the Heat injury report. Richardson is probable with a back spasms, while Highsmith is questionable with a non-COVID head cold. Miami’s Dru Smith is out with a right ACL sprain.

The Sixers will also have to keep an eye on Tyler Herro, who’s back after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. The shooting guard made 7 of 13 three-pointers while scoring 30 points in Friday’s 122-113 victory over the Hawks. He’s averaging 27.7 points and shooting 50.0% on three-pointers in three games back.

And Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has an 8-0 record on Christmas, the most victories without a loss for a head coach. As a team, the Heat hold the league’s best all-time Christmas record at 11-2. The Sixers are 19-14 on Christmas with current players eager to see how they stack up against the Heat without Embiid.

“They play hard,” De’Anthony Melton said. “They play scrappy. They are really disciplined. I think those types of things are what we need just in terms of our outcome of the game.”