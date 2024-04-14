Joel Embiid out for Sixers’ season finale for knee recovery

Joel Embiid will miss the 76ers’ regular-season finale Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets with left knee injury recovery, the team announced.

Embiid, who on April 2 returned from an eight-week absence following meniscus surgery, was listed as questionable entering Sunday’s game. He briefly left Friday’s win against the Orlando Magic after appearing to aggravate that knee, but returned after halftime. He finished the win with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, but had left the locker room by the time it was open to the media. Coach Nick Nurse said Saturday that Embiid participated in the Sixers’ light practice, and that Embiid’s knee responded “good” after the game.

The Sixers center is averaging a career-high 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, a career-best 5.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 39 games this season, and has largely returned to his MVP-caliber form since coming back from injury.

Reserve guard De’Anthony Melton (spine) and KJ Martin (toe) will also miss Sunday’s game. The Sixers (46-35) are riding a seven-game winning streak, and could finish anywhere between fifth and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings depending on Sunday’s results. If they finish seventh or eighth, they will move on to a play-in tournament game either Tuesday or Wednesday. If they finish sixth, they will advance to a first-round playoff series beginning next weekend.

