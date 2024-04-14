NBA playoff picture: All the Sixers scenarios to skip the play-in tournament

The 76ers enter their final game of the season today against the Brooklyn Nets needing a little help to avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament and advance straight to the playoffs.

The easiest way for the Sixers to land the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference — which would allow them to advance directly to the NBA playoffs — would be a win over Nets at Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia) paired with an Orlando Magic loss to the Milwaukee Bucks or an Indiana Pacers win against the Atlanta Hawks.

There’s also a chance the Sixers end up with the No. 5 seed. For that to happen, Philly will need to win and the Pacers would need to lose.

The Sixers could even land the No. 6 seed if they lose to the Nets. In that case, they’d need the Pacers to win and the Magic to lose, leaving Philly and Orlando tied. The Sixers have a better head-to-head record (3-0), so they’d end up as the No. 6 seed and push the Magic into the play-in tournament as the No. 7 seed.

What the Sixers are really trying to avoid is a three-way tie with the Pacers and Magic. In that case, the Magic would end up the No. 5 seed because the tiebreaker rules for multi-team ties favors division leaders, and Orlando will end the season atop the Southeast Division. The Pacers have a better head-to-head record against the Sixers (2-1), so they’ll land the No. 6 seed, pushing the Sixers into the play-in tournament.

There’s also the possibility of a four-way tie with the Pacers, Magic, and Miami Heat. In that case, the Heat would land the No. 5 seed (because they would win the Southeast Division), the Pacers would end up with the No. 6 seed, and the Sixers would be pushed into the play-in tournament.

Thankfully, the Bucks still need a win to lock up the No. 2 seed, so they’ll have something to play for today against the Magic in Orlando. The Sixers, Pacers, Magic, and Heat are playing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, so Philly sports fans won’t have to wait long to discover the team’s playoff fate.

With the first round of the NBA playoffs scheduled to begin Saturday, landing the No. 6 seed would earn the Sixers some much-needed rest, especially with Joel Embiid coming off knee surgery that forced him off the court for two months. Embiid briefly exited Friday’s game with a knee injury, but returned in the second half and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

If things don’t fall their way, the Sixers will end up in the NBA’s play-in tournament, likely facing the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. The tournament actually begins Tuesday, but the Flyers are scheduled to play their regular-season finale at home that night against the Washington Capitals, and it could be for a playoff spot.

NBA tiebreaker rules

It’s possible the Sixers will end the season tied with the Pacers or the Magic (or both). If that happens, here are the NBA’s tiebreaker rules.

Tiebreaker rules for two teams:

Head-to-head record Division winner (only if one team won a division) Division record (only if both teams are in the same division) Conference record Record against other playoff teams within the conference Record against other playoff teams in the other conference Point differential against all opponents

Tiebreaker rules for multi-team ties:

Division winner (only if one team won a division) Head-to-head record in games against the other tied teams Division record (only if all teams are in the same division) Conference record Record against other playoff teams within the conference Point differential against all opponents

Eastern Conference playoff picture

The Sixers could end up facing Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Read more Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

The Boston Celtics have had the top playoff spot locked up for weeks, but the Bucks will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday against the Magic.

The New York Knicks could snag the No. 2 seed with a win against the Chicago Bulls and a Bucks loss. But the Cleveland Cavaliers also could land the No. 2 seed with a win against the Charlotte Hornets and losses by both the Bucks and Knicks.

If the Sixers manage to end the season with the No. 6 seed, they would face whichever team ends up with the No. 3 seed, currently the Knicks.

Eastern Conference standings

Clinched the playoffs: Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks

Clinched play-in: Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks

Eliminated from playoffs: Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here’s how the playoff bracket currently looks in the Eastern Conference, as of Sunday morning:

(No. 1) Boston Celtics vs. (No. 8) Winner of play-in (No. 2) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (No. 7) Winner of play-in (No. 3) New York Knicks vs. (No. 6) Indiana Pacers (No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (No. 5) Orlando Magic

And here’s how the bracket for the play-in tournament currently looks:

(No. 8) Miami Heat at (No. 7) Philadelphia 76ers (No. 10) Atlanta Hawks at (No. 9) Chicago Bulls

Western Conference playoff picture

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder could end up with the top playoff seed in the Western Conference. Read more Peter K. Afriyie / AP

There has never been a three-way tie for a No. 1 seed in NBA history. That could change today, with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets entering the final game of the season with identical records.

The only way for the Nuggets to land the No. 1 seed is a win against the Memphis Grizzlies and losses by the Timberwolves and Thunder. The same scenario applies to both the Timberwolves and the Thunder. Otherwise, the top seed will end up being decided by a tiebreaker.

Here are the tiebreaker scenarios:

Thunder, Timberwolves, and Nuggets win: Thunder would be the No. 1 seed Thunder, Timberwolves, and Nuggets lose: Thunder would be the No. 1 seed Thunder and Timberwolves win, Nuggets lose: Timberwolves would be the No. 1 seed Thunder and Nuggets win, Timberwolves lose: Thunder would be the No. 1 seed Timberwolves and Nuggets win, Thunder lose: Timberwolves would be the No. 1 seed

Former Sixer James Harden has already clinched a playoff spot with his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers. They’ll face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs for the third time since 2020.

That leaves the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns fighting for the No. 6 seed. All the Pelicans need is a win Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Suns need a win against the Timberwolves and a Pelicans loss to overtake them in the standings.

At this point, if LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Domantas Sabonis hope to make it to the playoffs, they’ll have to win a play-in game. At least it’s something LeBron is used to — the Lakers have won play-in games two of the past three seasons.

Western Conference standings

Clinched the playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks

Clinched play-in: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers

Eliminated from playoffs: Houston Rockets, Orlando Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs

Western Conference playoff bracket

Here’s how the playoff bracket currently looks in the Western Conference, as of Sunday morning:

(No. 1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (No. 8) Winner of play-in (No. 2) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (No. 7) Winner of play-in (No. 3) Denver Nuggets vs. (No. 6) New Orleans Pelicans (No. 4) LA Clippers vs. (No. 5) Dallas Mavericks

And here’s how the bracket for the play-in tournament currently looks:

(No. 8) Los Angeles Lakers at (No. 7) Phoenix Suns (No. 10) Golden State Warriors and (No. 9) Sacramento Kings

NBA play-in tournament schedule and format

The NBA’s play-in tournament begins on Tuesday and will run through Friday.

Four teams in each conference will enter the tournament, with two spots in each conference’s playoff bracket up for grabs.

The 2024 NBA playoffs' play-in tournament bracket. Read more NBA

The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

The loser hosts the winner of the second play-in game, between the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed. The winner of that game advances to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

This is the fifth season the NBA has hosted a play-in tournament, which initially was created for the league’s bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current play-in rules have been in effect since the 2020-21 season.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The NBA playoffs begin with the first round, with the first game scheduled for Saturday.

Sixteen teams ultimately will make the playoffs, eight in each conference. Each playoff round, including the NBA Finals, is a best-of-seven series with the higher seed gaining home-court advantage.

Here’s the 2024 NBA playoff schedule: