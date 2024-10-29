Joel Embiid and Paul George will remain sidelined for Sixers' game against Pistons

Joel Embiid and Paul George will remain sidelined for Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid has missed the first three games of the season for left knee injury management. He was also unavailable in the Sixers’ six preseason games and hadn’t scrimmaged until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, George has out since he hyperextended his left knee in an Oct. 14 exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks, resulting in a bone bruise that was expected to take weeks to heal.

The Sixers (1-2) are looking to win their second consecutive game. The Pistons dropped to 0-4 after losing to the Miami Heat on Monday.



Wednesday will be a homecoming for Tobias Harris and Paul Reed after they both joined Detroit this summer.

Harris averaged 17.6 points in 378 games with the Sixers over the past 5 ½ seasons. Meanwhile, Reed averaged 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 215 games with 28 starts over four seasons after the Sixers selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft.