Joel Embiid, Paul George, ‘progressing’ at practice, Sixers coach Nick Nurse says

Joel Embiid and Paul George made a little progress during Thursday’s practice, according to 76ers coach Nick Nurse.

“They both were in most of the action,” Nurse said of his two sidelined All-Stars. “Again, I think they are improving and making strides. They were in all of the beginning basic stuff, and some kind of live-ish drills. The half-court for a little bit as well.

“So it looked like they are progressing.”

However, Embiid and George did not take part in five-on-five scrimmaging. That’s something the team would prefer they do before being cleared to play.

Embiid has not scrimmaged or played in a game since the start of the preseason because of what the Sixers called left knee injury management. The team said he would miss the road trip against the Toronto Raptors (Friday) and Indiana Pacers (Sunday). Embiid will be reevaluated this weekend.

The All-Star center’s absence has drawn criticism and skepticism. The NBA began an investigation on Embiid’s player participation on Thursday, a league source confirmed.

Meanwhile, George has been sidelined after suffering a bone bruise in his left knee in an exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 14. He will continue on-court activities this week. The matchup against the Pacers would be an ideal time to return.

Homecoming for Nurse, Lowry

Friday’s game at Scotiabank Arena will mark a homecoming for Nurse and Kyle Lowry.

Nurse spent a decade in the Raptors organization. He served as an assistant coach during his first five seasons.

After being named head coach before the 2018-19 season, he led the Raptors to the NBA title that season. He was named the 2020 NBA coach of the year and compiled a 227-163 record with three postseason appearances before being fired in April 2023.

Lowry was Nurse’s point guard on the Raptors’ championship team. The former Cardinal Dougherty High and Villanova standout was a six-time All-Star during his nine seasons with the Raptors.

Nurse acknowledged that he will have a special feeling facing the Raptors in Toronto for the third time as Sixers coach.

“I spent 10 years there, it’s probably one of the more interesting stops along the season for me for sure,” he said. “I’ve got to go try to figure out how to win a game.”

The Sixers (0-1) are coming off Wednesday’s 124-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center. They have a seven-game series winning streak over the Raptors (0-1) since a 119-109 loss in Canada on Oct. 26, 2022.