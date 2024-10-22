Joel Embiid and Paul George will miss the Sixers’ season opener against Milwaukee Bucks

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and Paul George for Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Rookie guard Jared McCain’s availability will also be assessed Tuesday after he suffered bruising in his lungs after falling on his back in the closing minutes of last week’s exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

The Sixers being without Embiid and George is no surprise.



Embiid sat out all six preseason games, and, as of Monday, hadn‘t participated in five-on-five scrimmages this preseason as he undergoes left knee rest.

» READ MORE: Sixers predictions: Regular-season record and postseason performance for the 2024-25 season

The Sixers said Embiid is responding well to his individualized plan and is expected to ramp up his return to play activities this week. He’ll also miss upcoming road games against the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The 7-foot-2 center will be re-evaluated this weekend.

Meanwhile, George has been sidelined since suffering a bone bruise to his left knee in an Oct. 14 road exhibition against the Atlanta Hawks. He was evaluated on Tuesday.



The team said George is recovering well and is expected to continue on-court activities this week. They would like to see George test out the knee for a couple days of practice before rejoining the team. The matchup against the Pacers would be the more ideal date if he and the Sixers want to be cautious.



Embiid was limited to 39 games last season largely because of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.



The center returned after surgery with seven games left in the regular season. But he was still limited by the injury during the team’s first-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid also continued to wear a knee brace while helping Team USA win a gold medal at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

There’s a belief that he came back too soon, and doesn’t want to make the same mistake in his quest to remain healthy for the postseason.

Like Embiid, George has an intensive injury history.

His most notable injury came when he suffered a compound-fracture in the right leg while playing for Team USA in 2014. George has also been hampered by several nagging injuries in recent seasons.

Although he only missed eight games last season, he’s sat out a combined 113 regular-season tilts in the four seasons prior.