Sixers predictions: Regular-season record and postseason performance for the 2024-25 season

The 76ers haven‘t been short on talent during the Joel Embiid era, yet they‘ve failed to make good on that ability in the postseason. Could that change this year? Will they advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001? Win a title for the first time since 1983? The Inquirer polled its writers to get their opinions on the Sixers’ 2024-25 regular-season record and postseason performance.

Gina Mizell, Sixers beat reporter

Regular-season record: 50-32

Postseason performance: Eastern Conference finals

Health, of course, is the massive wild card for this Sixers season. But even if they do not suffer any significant injuries to their stars, it’s difficult to predict anything about their regular-season finish until we see the load-management plan for Embiid (and Paul George … and any of the other 30-somethings) in action. That — plus some assumed integration kinks for George and teammates to overcome — could affect their seeding, which could affect their playoff path. But even after the New York Knicks’ busy summer by adding Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, one could argue the Sixers still have higher-ceiling top-end talent and, now, more depth. The Sixers get their revenge in the playoffs against their rivals, finally clear the second-round hurdle … and then lose in the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics, who become the first repeat NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Aaron Carter, Enterprise reporter

Regular-season record: 60-22

Postseason performance: Eastern Conference finals

Assuming none of the presumed “big three” sustains injuries that cause prolonged absences, this team should be talented and versatile enough to win games in various ways. I think the Sixers will advance to the conference finals for the first time since the 2000-01 season, but will ultimately fall short of the NBA Finals.

Learning how to win is a skill often earned through defeat in the NBA playoffs. With this many new faces, I’d expect the Sixers to fall before ultimately returning next season to win a title.

Marcus Hayes, Inquirer columnist

Regular-season record: 43-39

Postseason performance: First round

Embiid, after signing a $193 million contact extension, said he doesn’t think he’ll play in back-to-back games the rest of his career. George, in his 15th season, probably won’t play in many, either. Both are certain to miss the season opener Wednesday with knee issues. Neither will be 100% for weeks. Best-case scenarios: Embiid plays, what? Sixty games? George, what? Sixty as well? Say they both miss 11, and each misses 11 in which the other doesn’t play. If that’s the case, the Sixers will play about one-third of their season with a lineup in which one of their superstars is absent, thereby forgoing any hope at cohesiveness, especially on the defensive end.

The Sixers will proceed with this degree of caution in hopes that preserving the pair for postdeadline stretch run will deliver them, and the team, to the postseason as the best version of itself — except it will be a team with no offensive flow, no defensive identity, and no real hope of winning anything.

Mike Sielski, Inquirer columnist

Regular-season record: 46-36

Postseason performance: Second round

On paper, this is the deepest, best team that the Sixers have put around Joel Embiid since his arrival a decade ago. In the flesh-and-blood reality, Embiid and George are already missing time because of injury/recovery/caution, and the Sixers’ plan to rest Embiid more during the regular season necessarily means their playoff seeding won’t be as strong. Even if he manages to get to late April in tip-top shape, the Celtics are still terrific, the Knicks have improved, the Bucks have Giannis, and the Magic are young, talented, and on the rise. Another season short of the conference finals appears likely.