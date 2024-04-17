Grant Hill surprised Joel Embiid with his Team USA No. 11 jersey for the 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid was the first member of Team USA to be presented his jersey for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA Basketball’s managing director Grant Hill surprised the 76ers center following Friday’s victory over the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center to formerly invite him to represent the United States. Embiid was also presented his No. 11 Team USA jersey with his last name on the back.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid gives the Sixers a rare Olympic superstar — and makes Team USA even better

This comes after the reigning MVP informed Hill on Oct. 5 in Fort Collins, Colo., that he would play for the team.

The squad was officially announced Wednesday morning with Embiid, LeBron James and Steph Curry highlighting the roster. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Davis are the other members of the squad.

“It’s an honor to introduce the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team,” Hill said in a statement. “I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball. The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster. These decisions weren’t easy, but it was a pleasure to go through the process and reach this outcome.

“We have the utmost respect for the level of competition we will face this summer. The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sport and the world will be watching the USA as we play in the toughest basketball tournament in history.”

» READ MORE: Can you name all 18 Sixers players who have represented Team USA at the Olympics? | Quiz

The team will start training camp on July 6 in Las Vegas. After playing Canada on July 10 in Vegas, the United States will participate in more showcases against Australia (July 15) and Serbia (July 17) in Abu Dhabi and South Sudan (July 20) and Germany (July 22) in London, respectively.

Team USA will open up Group 3 play in the Olympics against Serbia on July 28 in Lille, France.

Embiid chose Team USA over France.

“It was tough, obviously,” Embiid said of his decision back in October. “I love all three options with my home country, which I love a lot. But I really wanted to participate in the Olympics. That’s been my goal and my dream.”

Another deciding factor was that his son, Arthur, is an American. In the past few years, every decision he’s made has centered around family.

» READ MORE: Sixers confident Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey can recapture lethal pairing: ‘We work on it every single day’

The 30-year-old is a seven-time All-Star. He averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 39 games this season. Embiid returned on April 2 after missing two months following a procedure for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Embiid finished with a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds and five assists to lead the Sixers to a 133-123 victory on Jan. 22 at the Wells Fargo Center. He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record of 68 points.