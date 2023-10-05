Sixers’ Joel Embiid plans to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Joel Embiid will be a part of Team USA basketball’s latest version of the Dream Team.

The 76ers center informed USA Basketball’s managing director, Grant Hill, here Thursday morning that he intends to play for the national team next summer in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA is also expected to receive commitments from star-studded players, including Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devon Booker.

Embiid’s decision came after the reigning league MVP met with Hill at the Sixers’ team hotel on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old All-Star chose Team USA over France and his native Cameroon. Cameroon is close to qualifying for the 2024 Olympics but has not done so yet.

USA Basketball became hopeful that Embiid would opt to play for the team in the Paris Olympics after he became a United States citizen on Sept. 29, 2022. But Embiid, who also gained French citizenship in July 2022, could have decided to play for the host country.

In July, Hill was asked on SiriusXM NBA Radio if he had talked with Embiid.

“I’ll just answer it with a simple answer, and that’s yes, I’ve talked to him,” Hill said. “Look, he has options. He’s a great player. But he’s also somebody that we talked to about next summer. You know, we’ll see. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Before Embiid gained U.S. citizenship, it was widely believed that he would play for France in the Olympics.