Joel Embiid assessed technical foul for waving towel on sidelines of Sixers victory

Joel Embiid has yet to make his season debut for the 76ers, but that didn’t stop the 2023 MVP from being assessed his first technical foul.

Embiid received the technical foul on Monday after video showed him waving a towel near the Sixers bench in the closing seconds of Sunday’s 118-114 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The seven-time All-Star was attempting to distract Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard, who was attempting a free throw with 16.4 seconds left in overtime. Nembhard split the free throws to pull Indiana within two points.

Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton pleaded with officials to give Embiid a technical during the game. However, he wasn’t reprimanded at the time. That changed Monday after the league reviewed the footage.

Embiid has missed the first three games of the season for left knee injury management.