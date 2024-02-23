Sixers mailbag: ‘Which coach would have gotten the Sixers past the Celtics last year?’

The 76ers are set to entertain the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday in the second game of a back-to-back at the Wells Fargo Center.

The rematch comes on the heels of the Sixers’ 123-121 victory over the Cavs on Feb. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On that night, Paul Reed revealed he should be more involved in the offense. Buddy Hield proved that he’s more than an elite three-point shooter. And the undermanned Sixers (32-23) showed why teams can’t sleep on them.

Patrick Beverley has taken digs at the Sixers. They refuse to respond to his post-trade potshots.

Like Philly, this will be Cleveland’s second game in as many nights. They hosted the Orlando Magic Thursday night.

We’ll find out late Friday night if the Sixers can upset the Cavs (36-18) for the second time in 12 days. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Which coach would have gotten the Sixers past the Celtics last year? —@Outkassst

A: Thanks for participating. I’m unsure if you’re being serious or sarcastic because the Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games last season under Doc Rivers.

If we’re being honest, Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, Gregg Popovich and Lenny Wilkens would have all had a tough time beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It’s hard to win games when your two best players are struggling. And that’s exactly what Joel Embiid and James Harden did in the winner-take-all game against Boston.

The future Hall of Famers were horrible.

Kyle Lowry never dreamed of joining the Sixers, but his homecoming came at the right time: 'I'm prepared'

Harden had nine points, seven assists, and six rebounds, and made just 3 of 11 shots, including 1 of 5 three-pointers. In the biggest game of the season, Harden looked like the game had passed him by.

The 34-year-old had more airballs (three) than made baskets (two) in the first half. He also had no lift on his jumpers and looked a step too slow. Harden shot 2-for-8 from the field and ended up with six points, six assists and five rebounds in the first half.

Embiid finished the game with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting while missing all four of his three-point attempts. He led the Sixers with eight rebounds and two blocks. However, he spent most of the game on the perimeter. The reigning MVP, who played with a sprained LCL, looked fatigued.

Both players have a history of underperforming in the postseason.

However, Embiid’s past issues had been tied to an inability to remain healthy in the playoffs. Harden doesn’t have the same excuse.

Give him credit for scoring 45 and 42 points to lead the Sixers to Game 1 and Game 4 victories, respectively. But I was amazed that Harden failed to score in the fourth quarters of Games 5, 6, and 7 on a combined 0-for-6 shooting in the series loss.

So you can’t blame Rivers for last season’s second-round exit to the Celtics.

Q: What are you most excited for Kyle Lowry to bring to the team, realistically, at this point in his career? —@bballjoe3

A: Thanks for the question, Joe. Right now, I think Lowry’s leadership, will to win and relationship with coach Nick Nurse are the three things that will benefit the Sixers. Lowry was Nurse’s star point guard on the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA championship team. So, as I mentioned before, the North Philly native can help the Sixers players buy into what Nurse is selling like he did in Toronto.

Lowry, a six-time All-Star in his 18th NBA season, will also be a great leader and an example for first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey, a fourth-year point guard. And his addition replaces the grit, determination and will to win the Sixers lost why trading Patrick Beverley and North Philly native Marcus Morris.

Let’s not get it twisted. Lowry is going to be motivated to prove that he’s still elite, especially after how things ended with the Miami Heat. The 37-year-old averaged 3.1 points on 22.5% shooting — including 12.0% on three-pointers — along with 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 turnovers, and 24 minutes in his final seven games in Miami before being traded to Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 23.

If he can make a play here or there, that will be a big help for the undermanned Sixers. But his homecoming is more about leadership than talent.

Q:What are the odds that Embiid comes back before the playoffs? —@Maxeyeraa

A: I appreciate the question. The answer will depend on how Embiid continues to progress after undergoing a Feb. 6 surgery to heal the meniscus in his left knee. But the timeline provided does indicate that Embiid will be back in time for the playoffs. He’s expected to be evaluated the first week of March. And the timeline for Embiid’s return was six to eight weeks from the time of the surgery, which means late March. The normal timeline is four to six weeks. As a result, one has to assume Embiid should be able to recover and get back in game shape by the end of March.

The Sixers’ final regular-season game is April 14 against the Brooklyn Nets. The postseason will begin with the Play-In Tournament from April 16-19. Then the first round will begin on April 20. So, yes, Embiid should have more than enough time to return before the playoffs, barring any setbacks.

Kyle Lowry's Philly rise said a lot about his NBA success. Just ask his Cardinal Dougherty teammates.

Q: Can we expect Robert Covington back? Seems like most people don’t expect he will be —@bballjoe3

A: Thanks for the question, Joe. I’ll be shocked if Covington doesn’t return this season. This is the final year of his contract. I would think he would not only come back, but want to play well to get another solid deal.

The reserve forward hasn’t played since Dec. 30, sitting out with a bone bruise in his left knee. He received a bone marrow injection in the knee several weeks ago.

The goal is for Covington to ramp up on-court activities over the next two-to-three weeks. He remains sidelined and will be reevaluated in 10 to 14 days.

Q: Do the Sixers have any advantage when it comes to signing Buddy Hield in the offseason since he is currently with the club? What kind of contract can we expect? —@AviLebovic

A: Thanks for the question. Yes, the Sixers do have an advantage, thanks to their ownership of his Bird rights. That allows them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him at an amount up to the maximum salary. Plus, the Sixers are the team he longed to play for. So that also helps.

Right now, Hield is in the final year of the four-year, $94 million contract extension he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019. The 31-year-old is making a base salary of $18.5 million this season.

In free agency, I can see him getting a three-year deal up to $25 million per year. Now, this is just a guesstimation. But I’m factoring in three years because he’s already 31 years old.