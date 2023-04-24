What is a knee sprain, the injury Joel Embiid has?

The Sixers handily swept the Brooklyn Nets without their biggest star on Saturday — but team officials have given few details about the knee sprain that kept Joel Embiid out of Game 4.

Embiid sprained his right knee in the Sixers’ Game 3 victory over the Nets last Thursday. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said over the weekend that Embiid has a 50-50 chance of returning to play on April 29, the first game of the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Here’s what to know about knee sprains, how to treat them, and what Embiid’s trainers might be considering as he prepares to return to the court.

What is a knee sprain?

A knee sprain occurs when a ligament in the knee is overstretched, said Ryan Bair, a sports physical therapist and the founder of FLASH Momentum, a West Chester physical therapy practice.

But there are few details that have been made public on Embiid’s particular injury, and it’s unclear exactly what structures in his knee were affected, said physician Alyssa Marulli, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Jefferson Health’s MossRehab and the Einstein Spine Institute. Neither Bair nor Marulli are involved in Embiid’s care.

After Game 3, Embiid reported swelling and soreness in his right knee and underwent an MRI, which revealed a sprain, team officials said.

“They note that he has swelling of his knee joint, which means it’s something intra-articular: inside the knee joint,” instead of surrounding muscles or tendons, Marulli said

The Sixers have also not specified whether Embiid tore or simply overstretched ligaments. A tear to a ligament would be more serious and take longer to recover from, Bair said.

How do you sprain a knee?

Knee sprains occur when the knee twists too much or sustains a direct impact, such as during a fall.

Basketball players sometimes sprain a knee by landing awkwardly after a jump — coming down from a jump and twisting a knee, or landing on a hyper-extended knee, Marulli said.

“Balance exercises are really important in basketball in particular — they sometimes land on one leg, and have to maintain balance,” Bair said.

Knee sprains are common among athletes but can happen to anyone.

How is a sprained knee treated?

Ice and compression help reduce swelling.

Trainers who work with professional athletes may use cryotherapy, a treatment that uses extreme cold, or give anti-inflammatory medications, Marulli said.

“Especially in light of where we are in the post season, you definitely want to get that swelling down,” Marulli said.

As he recovers, Embiid will likely be working on balance exercises with his trainers, strengthening his quads and hamstrings, Bair said. Single-leg exercises and plyometrics, or exercises that involve jumping, can help athletes maintain strength and better control of the muscles that support the knee joint, Marulli said.

For his clients, Bair uses single-leg deadlifts, where a patient balances on one leg and hinges from the hip to lower and raise a weight, to help develop better muscle control around the injured knee.

How quickly can someone recover from a knee sprain?

Recovery time varies depending on the severity of the sprain and which of the four main ligaments surrounding the knee were injured.

Sprains often take weeks to months to heal, but Embiid’s recovery will look a bit different from an average person’s. Preparing to play in a basketball game a week after a knee sprain is “a little more accelerated than what most people would do,” Bair said. “[The Sixers’ trainers] are doing so much more for him than anyone else would ever get.”

Bair said a Saturday return for Embiid sounded “feasible,” though he may not have regained his full strength.