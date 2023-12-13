Joel Embiid’s 41 points lifts Sixers to dominant victory at Detroit Pistons

DETROIT — Tyrese Maxey missed a driving layup in the first half’s waning seconds. But Joel Embiid was there to corral the offensive rebound, then swiftly put the ball into the basket before the buzzer.

The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player entered Wednesday with eight consecutive 30-point games. Embiid reached that figure before halftime, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists to lift the 76ers to a dominant 129-111 victory — and send the Pistons to their 21st consecutive defeat — inside a sparsely populated Little Caesars Arena.

It was the second game in a row that Embiid surpassed his season scoring average (33.4 points per game) in three quarters. He scored 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting before the final frame in Monday’s thrashing of the Washington Wizards.

Embiid initially did a bulk of his work at the free-throw line, going 9-of-9 in the opening quarter. He drew two quick fouls on Isaiah Stewart, who drew the defensive assignment on Embiid because Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley were out with injuries. Backup James Wiseman picked up three first-half fouls, including on a high-arcing and-1 as Embiid fell to the floor.

Advertisement

And when Embiid lured Cade Cunningham into his second foul in the first, quarter, Detroit coach Monty Williams looked up and exhaled in frustration. Williams had said before the game, after all, that Embiid had “tricks” to bait contact and that the Pistons needed to counter by showing “innocent” hands.

Yet Embiid was also an efficient 14-of-24 from the floor, including a 10-of-15 mark in the first half. In the first quarter, he tipped in his own miss at the rim after going coast-to-coast with the ball. He buried a three-pointer. And during the second period with zero trips to the stripe, he nailed three jumpers before spinning and scoring inside.

Perhaps Embiid’s only blunder? When he blew a one-handed dunk late in the third quarter. But on the Sixers’ next possession, he finished inside to put the Sixers (16-7) up by 20 points. He surpassed 40 points on another bucket down low in the third quarter’s final seconds, which put the Sixers up 104-80.

These two teams will match up again Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, before the Sixers travel to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back.

Harris shines, Maxey struggles

On a night when Maxey went 2-of-13 from the floor for a season-low nine points, Tobias Harris picked up the scoring load with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting including 3-of-5 from three-point range. It was Harris’ highest scoring output since scoring 23 in a Nov. 21 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maxey, who missed his first seven shots, finally got a one to fall about midway through the third quarter. After missing a wide-open three-point attempt, he grabbed the offensive rebound, hit the floater, and clapped his hands above his head in a sarcastic celebration. Nearly a quarter later, Maxey got a driving layup to fall that put the Sixers up 30 with 7:35 to play.

Though he struggled mightily with his shot, Maxey did finish with nine assists and four rebounds.

Maxey’s previous season scoring low was 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting on Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Oubre’s spark

Kelly Oubre Jr. put together his most efficient performance since returning from a fractured rib, going 7-of-9 from the floor (including making his first six attempts) and finishing with 17 points.

The reserve wing first buried a three-point attempt from the right wing, before executing a nifty dribble move around multiple defenders for a little hook shot. After another driving score, he pulled up for three — and pointed and smiled at the Sixers’ bench when it dropped through the net.

Oubre’s second-half stretch included getting free for a breakaway dunk, and finishing a feed from Embiid.

» READ MORE: Despite early skepticism, Marcus Morris Sr. is proving to be a solid addition the Sixers should keep

Key stat

The Sixers had a decisive 53-35 rebounding advantage.