Despite early skepticism, Marcus Morris is proving to be a solid addition to the Sixers

The 76ers’ recent lineup rotations all have one high-performing commonality.

That same player awakened the Sixers bench, added consistent three-point shooting and provided a toughness representative of Philly.

You know, Marcus Morris Sr., right? The guy who best represents what it means to play for the blue-collar city? He has made good after receiving consistent minutes.

The pride of North Philly has recently shown that his best attribute isn’t his $17.1 million expiring contract, a fact that could help facilitate a trade.

The 6-foot-8, 218-pound forward averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 17.3 minutes while shooting 56.5% on three-pointers in the eight games — with three starts — heading into Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

After a slow start with the Sixers, he was the first player off the Sixers bench against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 6. Morris was the third guy off the bench behind Patrick Beverley and Kelly Oubre Jr. during the next two games.

“For me, there’s still some things to kind of figure out there in the back half of the rotation,” coach Nick Nurse said recently. “But I think Marcus is very experienced. I think he is a very physical, very tough player. And he can make kick-out, face-up threes. He’s going to shoot it with confidence.”

His spot in the rotation is not locked in, as Nurse added “it could be a couple of other guys there, too.”

But Morris has provided a veteran presence and skill set in his 13th season, flashing qualities that could be beneficial in the postseason. With 67 postseason appearances under his belt, Morris’ experience alone would be an asset.

He reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2018 with the Boston Celtics. Then, in 2021, he advanced to the Western Conference finals with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of course, there’s a chance Morris might not remain on the Sixers roster in time for the playoffs. They acquired Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, two first-round picks and two second-rounders in the three-team trade that sent James Harden to L.A on Nov. 1.

Like Morris, Batum ($11.7M), Covington ($11.6M), and Martin ($1.9M) have expiring contracts. The Sixers were adamant about needing two first-rounders in any deal for Harden. So, at the time, the thought was the Sixers received a combination of veteran players and draft picks that they hoped to turn into a third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. And that’s still a possibility even though the Sixers said they’ll be patient while surveying for a deal.

But Morris, or any of the recently acquired former Clippers, cannot be traded to a team if aggregated with other players until the two-month restriction to do so expires on Jan. 1. Until then, he can only be traded by himself and other non-player assets like draft picks and cash consideration. However, there will continue to be growing speculations with most free agents who signed last offseason becoming trade-eligible on Friday. Add in next week’s G League Showcase in Orlando and the coming days will feel like the unofficial start to the NBA trade season. The showcase is the league’s version of baseball’s winter meetings.

Morris is fully aware that he could be shipped to another team before the 3 p.m. trade deadline on Feb. 8.

“I understand the business part,” he said. “I know we [are] actively in trade [inquiries].”

But it won’t make a lot of sense to trade him unless they’re getting a substantially better fit back in return. It would need to be a player like Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby to turn the tide. In that case, Morris’ salary might be needed in the deal. Anunoby, a 6-7, 240-pounder who can defend multiple positions and make shots, would he fit in nicely with the Sixers. He also has a relationship with Nurse, who coached the Raptors the past five seasons before being fired and immediately landing with the Sixers.

Like Anunoby, Morris is a winning player, one that you only trade for a similar player in return.

Morris has a high basketball IQ and is a selfless player who’s motivated by winning. Morris makes the Sixers better not only with his play, but leadership on and off the court.

However, there were cynics shortly after he was added in the trade. The 34-year-old didn’t play in four of his first 11 games as a Sixer. In seven appearances, Morris averaged just 1.1 points and 7.1 minutes while shooting 20% on three-pointers. But during that time, Morris was working his way back into game shape after being away from the Clippers for personal reasons.

Now back in game shape, Morris’ toughness, ability to make shots and locker-room presence have been major assets that might be hard to replace.