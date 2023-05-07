James Harden shares pregame hug with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao

James Harden went through his pregame routine, standing stoically at the free-throw line as he knocked down step-back jumpers.

Then a smile came over the Sixers star’s face as he spotted John Hao and his parents under the basket. Harden headed straight for the baseline to greet them.

”When he saw me, he came over and gave me a hug,” Hao said. “That was cool.”

Hao, a victim of the Michigan State mass shooting in February, was at Game 4 of Sixers-Celtics as a personal guest of Harden, who embraced the student after learning he was a fan. Harden sent a jersey and sneakers and told Hao he could attend a game as soon as he was healthy enough.

”When I got injured, my dad said I’m a big James Harden fan,” Hao said. “I’ve followed him for a long time. They might’ve read that and James Harden reached out.”

Three months removed from an event that changed his life, Hao was in good spirits at the Wells Fargo Center and was grateful for Harden’s grand gesture.

”So excited,” Hao said. “I’m surprised he invited me here for this game. I know it’s a crucial game for us so I’m happy with that.”

