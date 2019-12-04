76ers guard Josh Richardson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game in Washington against the Wizards as he continues to battle right hamstring tightness.
The Sixers (15-6) will face a Wizards team that is 6-13 and has lost three in a row.
Center Joel Embiid didn’t practice on Wednesday but will be available for the game, according to a team official.
This will be the fourth consecutive game Richardson will miss with the injury. On Monday, he talked about being cautious in coming back from his first-ever hamstring injury.
Richardson, who is averaging 16.1 points, went through individualized workouts on Wednesday. Overall, this will be Richardson’s sixth game that he has been sidelined. He missed two earlier games with right hip flexor tightness.
Embiid went through the individualized part of his plan on Wednesday and that was by design, the team official said. The Sixers are always conscious of giving Embiid time off. He has appeared in 10 consecutive games, including two back-to-backs.
The Sixers have held practice two consecutive days after Monday’s 103-94 win over visiting Utah. Coach Brett Brown said Tuesday’s workout was more like a walk-through, with heavy emphasis on film study. But he said the team went hard in Wednesday’s practice.
The Sixers have won four in a row and Embiid has averaged 32.7 minutes in those games. For the season he is averaging 30.04 minutes.
Guard Shake Milton is listed as probable for the Wizards game with right hip discomfort.
With Richardson out, it’s possible that Furkan Korkmaz will start for the Sixers. Korkmaz has started the last two games and four of five in place of Richardson, while rookie Matisse Thybulle started in Friday’s 101-95 win over the New York Knicks. The 22-year-old Korkmaz has started eight games this season, one more than his previous two seasons combined.
“My mental preparation is the same (whether starting or coming off the bench)," Korkmaz said after Wednesday’s practice. “If I am coming off the bench I try to warm up on the side.”
In eight games as a starter, Korkmaz is averaging 10.8 points and shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range in 27.4 minutes. During his 12 games as a reserve, he is averaging 7.9 points and shooting 36.0 percent from beyond the arc in 19.9 minutes.
Korkmaz also missed one game with an ankle injury.