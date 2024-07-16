Justin Edwards remains undaunted after going undrafted: ‘I was the best player in the draft’

LAS VEGAS — Justin Edwards became the first top-three recruit to go unselected in the NBA draft.

That distinction gives the former Imhotep Charter and Kentucky standout extra motivation to contribute to his hometown 76ers. But after going unpicked in the 2024 draft, his role would be different from the one he had as the nation’s third-best college prospect in the 2023 high school class.

Back then, the 6-foot-6, 209-pounder averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading the Panthers (30-3) to a PIAA Class 5A state championship and No. 11 national ranking.

These days, Edwards is a two-way signee trying to find his niche as a three-and-D player on the Sixers’ summer-league team.

He had one of best scoring games of the summer during Monday’s 97-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Edwards, who grew up in Frankford and Uptown, had 12 points to go with three rebounds and one block.

This came after he had three points on 1-for-4 shooting to go with a rebound and an assist in Saturday’s 94-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Edwards averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.9% on three-pointers during last week’s Salt Lake City Summer League.

“Justin has been good,” said assistant coach Mike Brase, who’s serving as head coach at summer league. “I think he and D.J. [David Jones] are probably our top guys in the top of our zone. They’re getting into the ball. They have good pickup points. They have great length. A lot of deflections for us right now.

“We want him to be a little more aggressive in transition, attacking downhill a little bit more. But that will come with experience.”

Edwards spaced the floor well on Saturday, as his lone basket against the Pistons came on a big three-pointer. He had opportunities to display his outside shot Monday Trial Blazers, but made just 1-of-5 three-pointers.

The Sixers want him to take advantage of those opportunities and play with confidence this summer.

“When you are open, shoot the ball,” Brase said. “When you’re not, it’s either pass it or drop.”

A year ago no one envisioned Edwards, a projected 2024 lottery pick, as a role player who would need to take a backseat to fellow rookies Jared McCain and Adem Bona.

Edwards plans to use his undrafted status as motivation.

“I feel like I was the best player in the draft,” Edwards said. “But I’ve always been coming from behind my entire life, so it ain’t nothing, really. It’s just another wall I got to run through. I’m going to get through another obstacle so I’ll be cared for.”

Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.5% on three-pointers during his one-and-done season at Kentucky. As a Wildcat, he was inconsistent and struggled to find a clear role.

Edwards relied too much on his three-point shot at times and didn’t fully use his athletic ability to score at all levels. He was much better suited driving to the basket and taking midrange shots.

To his credit, Edwards’ play improved as the season progressed.

“I feel like the way I performed my first half of the season,” Edwards said when asked why he went undrafted. “My first half of the season, I was dealing with mental health. So that played a big part in why I played the way I played. So that second half of the season, when I started to play better, I think I averaged double digits, like 13 or something like that, the second half of the season,

“But I feel like it was kind of too late at that point.”

Despite that result, Edwards is elated to be in the NBA in any capacity. He also sees playing for his hometown team as a bonus. Edwards knows that he’ll have a support system in place with family members and friends so close.

And he’s excited about the role the Sixers are carving out for him.

“Right now, they told me just to guard and play defense,” Edwards said. “And they’re telling me to be [myself]. In order to play with Paul George, I feel like I have to be able to guard and hit open shots, honestly.

“So after summer league going up to the season, I’m going to try to maximize that and my shot-making ability.”