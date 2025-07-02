The Sixers will soon find out if prioritizing Quentin Grimes over Guerschon Yabusele was the right move

Will the 76ers come to regret prioritizing Quentin Grimes over Guerschon Yabusele?

We’ll find out in a few months.

Yabusele was the Sixers’ breath of fresh air, a sharpshooting respite from all the drama and dirge, an example of someone who was deemed not good enough becoming the most dependable. He was my favorite, and everybody’s favorite.

But on Tuesday, the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Knicks. The deal includes a player option for the second season, with the Knicks using the taxpayer mid-level exception to acquire him.

The Sixers could have offered the same deal to the 29-year-old. However, they first wanted to figure out what Grimes would command as a restricted free agent before focusing on a mid-level contract for Yabusele. That led to them losing him to one of their rivals. And that didn’t go over well in Philly.

The Frenchman was much more than a fan favorite, though. He was the perfect reserve big man for the Sixers.

The Sixers lost someone who played both the power forward and center positions. They lost a spot-up shooter who played with physicality, toughness, and athleticism.

His departure could hurt the Sixers, considering Joel Embiid’s health concerns. Versatile backup big men are important, one would think.

His departure also comes when the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Knicks are all making big moves in free agency.

The Eastern Conference is expected to be wide-open next season with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sidelined with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. With Tatum out, the 2024 NBA champions made drastic roster moves while undertaking a semi-rebound and trying to get under the second luxury-tax apron.

This season’s NBA Finals runners-ups, the Indiana Pacers, could also take a step back after All-Star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and center Myles Turner agreed to a free-agency deal with Milwaukee.

Even before acquiring Yabusele, the Knicks joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as the conference’s teams to beat. There also are the emerging Pistons, Hawks, and Orlando Magic. The Sixers still believe they can come out of the East if Embiid and Paul George get healthy. Yabusele’s ability to hit open shots while playing off the Big Three of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey would have been a huge asset.

Perhaps knowing Yabusele wasn’t returning, the Sixers agreed to sign power forward Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million contract. The 6-9, 240-pounder can handle the ball and is a decent playmaker. But he might not have the ball enough to make plays, as the Sixers are loaded with ball-dominant players in Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, and Embiid. Watford, who is a playmaker like Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson, needs the ball to be impactful.

Meanwhile, Yabusele can start or come off the bench as a spot-up three-point shooter who defends different positions.

Yabusele averaged career highs of 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.1 minutes this past season. He also shot a career-best 38.0% on three-pointers and made 43 starts in 70 games in the first season of a second NBA stint.

Regarded as the third-best free-agent power forward, Yabusele showed he has come a long way since his two seasons with the Celtics starting in 2017.

But the Sixers are fully invested in re-signing Grimes, who was a great pickup right before February’s trade deadline.

In 28 games in Philly, Grimes averaged career highs of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals. He also had five games with at least 30 points, scoring a career-high of 46 against his hometown Houston Rockets on March 17. That came 16 days after he had 44 points vs. the Golden State Warriors.

Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Sixers are allowed to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. And if they were to match an outside offer, Grimes will return to Philly.

That’s why the Sixers were set on figuring out what Grimes will command before focusing on Yabusele.

But, boy, did the Sixers let a vital piece away.