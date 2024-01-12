Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. ruled out vs. Sacramento Kings with big toe soreness

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ruled out for Friday’s 76ers game against the Sacramento Kings with right big toe soreness, a late addition to the injury report for a team that will already be missing reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid and reserve wing Robert Covington because of left knee inflammation.

Oubre, who brings athleticism and shot-making while splitting time as a starter and reserve, is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 25 games this season. The Sixers (23-13) previously played 11 games without Oubre, who suffered a fractured rib in a reported hit-and-run incident as a pedestrian in Center City in November.

Without Oubre, Jaden Springer, KJ Martin and Danuel House Jr. are contenders to get more playing time against the Kings. Furkan Korkmaz is also back from an illness that kept him sidelined for three consecutive games since Jan. 2.

During his pregame news conference, coach Nick Nurse still described Embiid’s status as “day-to-day. Including Friday, Embiid has missed seven of the Sixers’ past nine games with the knee issue and a sprained ankle.

”We think he’s going to be back to practice shortly, meaning he’s going to be playing shortly,” Nurse said. “Hopefully, that’s the next game.”

Embiid’s statistics — entering Friday leading the NBA in scoring (34.6 points per game), while adding 11.8 rebounds, a career-best six assists, and two blocks per game — are worthy of repeating as MVP, though his recent absences have put him in danger of not qualifying for end-of-season awards. Players must log at least 20 minutes in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for such accolades, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA teams. Friday will be Embiid’s 10th missed game this season.