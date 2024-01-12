How has Tyrese Maxey handled life without Joel Embiid? A look at his stats when the star sits.

First came Tyrese Maxey’s explosive dunk, then the step-back three-pointer. After that, the questionable no-call as he dribbled at the end of regulation before getting whistled for his sixth foul in overtime.

That was all wrapped into Maxey’s up-and-down crunch-time minutes of the 76ers’ overtime loss at the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, the latest the point guard was tasked with spearheading in Joel Embiid’s absence.

“There’s certainly a bunch of learning situations there for him,” coach Nick Nurse said after the game. “It usually takes a few cracks at having the ball in your hands with the tie game and going down the stretch to figure out what you’re going to do. The ball didn’t bounce our way.”

Nurse could use that same descriptor for Maxey’s current eight-game allotment without the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, which will continue Friday against the Sacramento Kings after Embiid was ruled out for a third consecutive contest with left knee inflammation.

Maxey was already high on opponents’ scouting reports, thanks to impactful statistics — 26.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game entering Friday — worthy of becoming a first-time All-Star this season. Yet that defensive focus increases even more when Embiid is out, making it perhaps understandable why some of Maxey’s biggest clunkers have come in the games Embiid has missed.

Maxey is shooting 41% from the floor and 25% from three-point range in those games, considerable dips to his overall percentages of 45.3% from the field and 37.4% from long range entering Friday. And in those outings, Maxey does not get the benefit of playing in a lethal two-man game with Embiid — or being on the receiving end of the big man’s career-best playmaking.

Here is a breakdown of every Maxey performance without Embiid this season (Note: Maxey also did not play in the Sixers’ Dec. 1 loss at the Boston Celtics because of an illness).

Nov. 22 at Minnesota Timberwolves

Stat line: 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three turnovers

Shooting: 7-of-19 from floor, 0-of-5 from three-point range

Score: 112-99 loss

The Sixers’ first game without Embiid was a poor all-around showing, on the second night of a back-to-back following a home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers shot 39% from the floor and committed seven first-quarter turnovers, quickly putting them in a 19-point hole they could not overcome. Though not all on Maxey, the point guard shoulders significant responsibility for offensive organization and flow.

Nov. 29 at New Orleans Pelicans

Stat line line: 33 points, three assists, one rebound, four turnovers

Shooting: 13-of-25 from floor, 3-of-10 from three-point range

Score: 124-114 loss

This was one of Maxey’s 11 performances with at last 30 points, while those four turnovers are tied for his second-most of the season. And this game got out of hand, as the Sixers trailed by as many as 29 points in the second half before the reserves staged a comeback to make the score more respectable.

Dec. 25 at Miami

Maxey’s line: 12 points, one assist, five rebounds, zero turnovers

Shooting: 4-of-20 from floor, 1-of-8 from three-point range

Score: 119-113 loss

This technically was not Maxey’s worst statistical performance, which goes to a 2-for-13 night for nine points against the free-falling Detroit Pistons in mid-December. But this felt like his poorest night because of the national stage. Maxey recently shared on a podcast that veteran teammate Patrick Beverley gave him some tough love after that game, while Nurse said this during his news conference:

“They made him work,” Nurse said. “I do think that he got to some pretty good places [on the floor] and just kind of had one of those nights. ... Just one of those tough nights for him.”

Dec. 27 at Orlando

Stat line: 23 points, two assists, six rebounds, one turnover

Shooting: 9-of-18 from floor, 3-of-6 from three-point range

Score: 112-92 win

This was a nice bounce-back game — which included 14 first-half points, despite picking up two early fouls — against one of the NBA’s most efficient defenses.

“I stayed aggressive, let the game come to me a little more tonight,” Maxey said after the game. “The shots fell, the same shots I’ve been making all year.”

Dec. 29 at Houston Rockets

Stat line: 42 points, four rebounds, four assists, one turnover

Shooting: 13-of-26 from floor, 2-of-9 from three-point range

Score: 131-127 win

Maxey exploded for his second-highest scoring output of the season, surpassed only by his 50-piece in a November win over the Indiana Pacers. He also assisted a Beverley three-pointer that gave the Sixers a one-point lead with less than two minutes to play.

Dec. 30 at Chicago Bulls

Maxey’s line: 20 points, seven assists, zero rebounds, two turnovers

Shooting: 8-of-22 from floor, 2-of-8 from three-point range

Score: 105-92 loss

Maxey again was one member of a Sixers offense that struggled mightily — 39.1% from the floor, 9-of-38 on three-pointers — on the second night of a back-to-back to conclude a four-game road trip.

Jan. 6 vs. Utah Jazz

Stat line: 25 points, nine assists, one rebound, three turnovers

Shooting: 9-of-24 from floor, 1-of-8 from three-point range

Score: 120-109 loss

This was another rough overall shooting outing for the Sixers, who went 7-of-39 from beyond the arc. Maxey acknowledged he struggled with the variety of defensive coverages thrown at him by the Jazz, though Nurse pushed back on that assessment following practice two days later.

“This is my first time really getting trapped and box-and-one and denied like this,” Maxey said. “It’s way different, and I’ve got to work hard to get the ball and then try to help my teammates more to get them some more open shots. … I ain’t going to lie, I wasn’t prepared for that.”

Jan. 10 at Atlanta Hawks

Stat line: 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, three turnovers

Shooting: 12-of-29 from floor, 4-of-11 from three-point range

Score: 139-132 overtime loss

Though Maxey and Tobias Harris (32 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) anchored the scoring without Embiid, the Sixers faltered once Maxey fouled out of the game. Nurse said he watched Maxey’s sixth foul in the locker room immediately after the game, acknowledging “that was pretty hard to take for a guy who was really fun to watch tonight.”

Before that, though, Maxey’s dunk then a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions — which put the Sixers up, 125-121, with 54.1 seconds remaining in regulation — was arguably one of the more impressive regular-season sequences of his career.