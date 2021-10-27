NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-99 loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Best performance: Kemba Walker earned this on a night where he finished with season highs of 19 points and five three-pointers to go with two steals and a blocked shot. The Knicks point guard got things going in the second quarter, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including two threes. He added nine points while making 3 of 4 threes in the third quarter.

Worst performance: Joel Embiid missed five of his seven shots while finishing with a season-low 14 points. He also had a season-high five turnovers. Embiid did knock down 10 of 11 foul shots. But his poor shooting and turnovers were hard to overlook. He also appeared exhausted and impacted by his sore right knee.

Best defensive performance: Mitchell Robinson gets this for preventing Embiid from posting up closer to the basket for most of the game. The 240-pounder kept pushing the Sixers’ imposing big man off the block. And while that effort doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, Robinson also finished with a steal.

Worst statistic: The Sixers first-half three-point shooting missed the mark. They shot 2 of 15, which is good for 13.3%.

» READ MORE: Sixers developing strong chemistry but face uncertain future pending Ben Simmons resolution

Best statistic: The Knicks’ first-half three-point shooting was unstoppable. They shot 10 of 16, which is good for 62.5%.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers were pushed around and had no answers for the Knicks on both sides of the ball.