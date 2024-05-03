The Sixers landed on wrong side, but they fought against the Knicks — and officials — in an epic Game 6

Give the Knicks credit. They wanted it.

Not as much as the referees wanted it for them.

But they wanted it. They willed it. They got it: a 118-115 win in Game 6, a 4-2 win in an epic first-round series, a conference semifinals date with the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers?

That’s a little more complicated.

It would be easy to write this one off as another in a long line of postseason disappointments. Certainly, that’s how it will look on paper, how it will be recounted a year from now, and perhaps eras henceforth. The Sixers lost a first-round playoff series. They lost it to a team that has lapped them in competitiveness over the last half decade. They lost Games 1 and 2, then a pivotal Game 4, and they met the fate that typically awaits teams who do such things.

And yet?

They gave us a series. An epic one. One of the greatest you’ll ever see in the first round. Nerve-wracking. Pulse-pounding. Exhausting to watch, let alone to play.

Frankly, I don’t know how either team would play another. I barely have the energy to write about this one.

There are no moral victories in May. Not in the NBA. Not in a seven-game series. There is only emptiness and a total crash of brain chemicals.

The end was fitting, in that way. A game that began with a 22-point Sixers deficit ended as the entire series seemingly has: on the last possession, in the last seconds. Buddy Hield missed a desperation three-pointer after a Sixers inbound with 3.7 seconds left. Josh Hart hit the critical shot, a 26-footer with 25.1 seconds left to break a 111-111 tie.

In between there was an electric performance from somebody who resembled Hield but looked nothing like the guy who entered Game 6 with two points in the series. His five three-pointers in the first half stunned the Knicks and left the Wells Fargo Center crowd chanting “BUD-DEE, BUD-DEE” as the Sixers ran to the locker room with a three-point lead and all of the momentum in the world.

I’m not usually a guy who blames the referees on behalf of the home team, but the NBA certainly didn’t do anything to burnish its checkered playoff reputation with its lopsided officiating in Game 6. Nick Nurse spent much of the game waving his hands in disgust, and justifiably so.

The boys in black-and-white were most conspicuous in the third quarter as the Knicks battled back from a 10-point deficit. Joel Embiid was whistled for an offensive foul after spending several seconds trying to get open against significant contact from Mitchell Robinson. On another possession, Tyrese Maxey was bodied hard to the court in midair on a drive and did not get a whistle. This was as egregious as it gets — Jalen Brunson has spent the entirety of the series earning trips to the foul line on far less contact.

Embiid was called for his fourth foul after knocking a loose ball into Isaiah Hartenstein’s face and then making contact with his face.

Maxey finally got a call with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter, muscling in a transition layup and drawing the foul to cut the Knicks’ lead to 101-98. He got another with 34.9 seconds left, getting a whistle and a goaltend to tie the game at 111-111.

That said, the Knicks deserved it. They more than deserved it. The Sixers will take plenty of lessons into the offseason, first of all the need to find a capable defensive backup for Embiid, who scored 39 points and was the best version of himself for all four quarters.

A loss is a loss. But the Sixers fought.