Sixers news: Philly looks to force Game 7; owners trying to prevent Knicks fans from getting tickets
It took an unlikely comeback led by Tyrese Maxey to keep the Sixers alive in the playoffs. Can the Sixers force a Game 7 Saturday night?
The Philadelphia Sixers will place the New York Knicks tonight in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoffs series (9 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT)
The Knicks lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. The Sixers need a win to force a Game 7 Saturday. A loss and the Sixers' season is over.
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable but expected to play. Embiid is 1-6 in elimination games – can he turn that around tonight?
Here's what our columnists think ahead of Game 6: David Murphy | Marcus Hayes | Mike Sielski
Following stunning Game 5 victory (and Tyrese Maxey's odds-defying performance), Sixers must mentally regroup for another must-win
The Sixers are trying to ensure home-court advantage tonight vs. the Knicks. Here’s their plan.
Will Game 6 be overrun with Knicks fans? Celebs, Sixers trying to stop it.
Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center during Game 4 against the Sixers — to the chagrin and embarrassment of many in Philadelphia. Now, it seems like every high-profile former Sixer or Sixers fan is hopping in to ensure that never happens again.
Even before Wednesday’s announcement from Sixers ownership that they’ll buy 2,000 tickets to distribute to local Philadelphia first responders and community groups, famous fans like Dawn Staley and Lil Dicky were on X, formerly Twitter, encouraging fans not to sell their tickets. Coach Nick Nurse also urged fans to support the team on Thursday night.
The Sixers have a lot on the line tonight and no excuses left: Mike Sielski
The question for the Sixers isn’t whether they showed guts Tuesday night in staving off elimination. (They did.) It’s whether they can summon that same effort, or an effort close to it, on Thursday night for Game 6.
And the answer to that question is … uncertain at best.
Sixers owners, Fanatics CEO buy thousands of Game 6 tickets to give to Philly fans
The leaders of the 76ers’ ownership group, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and David Adelman, will join with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to buy and distribute more than 2,000 tickets to Sixers fans for Thursday’s Game 6 playoff matchup against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.
A team spokesperson said the tickets will be distributed to first responders, health-care professionals, community groups, and other Philly-based organizations to “harness the intensity and excitement” for a crucial matchup at the South Philly arena.
Sixers-Knicks playoff schedule
Game 1: Knicks 111, Sixers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, Sixers 101
Game 3: Sixers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, Sixers 92
Game 5: Sixers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, May 2, 9 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT)
Game 7: Sixers at Knicks, Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
– Rob Tornoe
What time is the Sixers-Knicks game tonight?
The Sixers are back in Philadelphia tonight looking to avoid elimination against the New York Knicks, but fans will have to stay up a bit later to see if Philly can force a Game 7.
Tonight's game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia beginning at 9 p.m., with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call.
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
The (No. 1) Boston Celtics defeated the (No. 8) Miami Heat in their first-round playoff series 4-1. The Celtics will face the winner of the Cavaliers-Heat series.
Here's how things stack up in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday:
The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat (4-1)
(No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-2 lead on the (No. 5) Orlando Magic
(No. 6) Indiana Pacers have a 3-2 lead on the (No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks
(No. 2) New York Knicks have a 3-2 lead on the (No. 7) Philadelphia 76ers.