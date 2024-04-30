Sixers don’t need to become more like the Knicks. They need one big thing.

The worst thing the Sixers can do is overcorrect.

Actually, check that. The worst thing the Sixers can do is win Game 5 and then lose Game 6 at home. I’m not sure the organization could recover from forcing this city to watch a bunch of Knicks fans celebrate the series clincher at the Wells Fargo Center. Particularly not after injecting everyone with one last dose of false hope.

After that? The worst thing they can do is overcorrect.

There will be more than one NBA owner who watches the Knicks in these playoffs and decides that theirs is a formula worth pursuing. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Deuce McBride — each was eminently available on the labor market at some point over the last three or four years. The old paradigm of superstars-or-bust left plenty of teams without much hope of building a championship contender. As the Sixers have learned firsthand, there aren’t enough superstars to go around, which concentrates power in the hands of the few. There is a far broader market of players who can rebound and defend and hustle and grind. Hey, Mr. General Manager, why can’t we do that?

Well, because you don’t have Jalen Brunson. Earlier in this series, there was a lot of talk about the success the Sixers were ostensibly having against the Knicks’ MVP candidate point guard. Brunson shot just 16-for-55 from the field and 2-for-12 from three-point range in Games 1 and 2. Yet Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau pointed to the scoreboard as evidence of the success his point guard was having.

“We’re scoring a lot of points because Jalen’s going to command a lot of attention,” Thibodeau said before Game 3. “I think we’re first [in the playoffs] in fast-break points, first in offensive rebounds, third in made threes. That’s how we have to play.”

Brunson is a rare bird, stylistically. He commands so much attention and has the ball in his hands so often that the Knicks’ crashers often have an odd-man advantage. And his midrange game leads to much more predictable bounces for players who are accustomed to them.

Hart and DiVincenzo aren’t your run-of-the-mill role players, by the way. It is rare to find defenders who can shoot and also have the quick-twitch bounce to rebound and finish in playoff-atmosphere traffic. Both Hart and DiVincenzo combine these skills with an unteachable feel for the game of basketball. To think that the Knicks have built something easily replicable does a disservice to the job they have done in building it.

When a team is losing a series, it is only natural to conclude that it is doing so because of all the ways in which it differs from the opponent.

We need to fix all of the things that they are doing better than us.

Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky might call it the If-You-Can’t-Beat-Them-Join-Them Fallacy.

The temptation is particularly acute when an opponent’s advantages are the Knicks’ advantages. It is maddening to watch a team hold the line for an entire defensive possession and then watch it have to do it all over again after an offensive rebound. It has happened 25 more times for the Sixers this series than it has for the Knicks. When you consider that teams score an average of 1 to 1.2 points per possession, and the Sixers have been outscored by a total of six points en route to their 3-1 deficit, it is not an understatement to say the Sixers have been the definitively better team in all but one aspect.

The answer isn’t to go all-in on that one aspect. The Sixers could certainly use a little more mucking-and-grinding, and a little more bounce. But their real problem this series is that they have not fully exploited their own advantages. They have not been a good enough version of the team they are supposed to be.

We see it every time Tobias Harris misses a layup, or dents the basketball with a flat three-pointer off the front or back of the rim. We see it in Buddy Hield’s 0-for-6 line from three-point range.

At least twice this series the Sixers have had a chance to blow the roof off the arena and kill the Knicks in their cradle. Both times, New York adjusted and the Sixers stalled. It’s what happens when a team built like the Sixers does not have a third consistent scorer.

Here’s an exercise. Go back and watch the first four games of the series. Watch each time the ball touches Harris’ hand. Imagine he is a wing who can either quickly catch-and-shoot or quickly knife downhill and finish at the rim in traffic. Count how many additional points the Sixers would score.

All due respect to Harris. He is a fine player and a pro’s pro. His skill set belongs on an NBA court. But the answer to “fixing” the Sixers is simple. Find the guy you find yourself wishing Harris was.

I don’t know who that player is. I don’t know if he will be available this summer. Miles Bridges? Brandon Ingram? LeBron James? What I do know is what they need.

Don’t overcomplicate things. The Sixers have two attention-attracting stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Even with all of this roster’s deficiencies, that duo has almost been enough. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade this team. But finding a legit third scorer is the central need.