New Yorkers took over Wells Fargo Center as Sixers-Knicks shifted to Philly

New York Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center in Games 3 and 4 of the Sixers’ first-round series — but especially during Sunday’s 97-92 loss. Even Joel Embiid noticed the heavy presence from New Yorkers in the crowd.

”I love our fans,” Embiid said postgame. “I think it’s unfortunate and I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously you got a lot of Knicks fans and they’re down the road and I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They’ve always shown up and I don’t think that should happen. Yeah. It’s not okay.”

Advertisement

The arena rang with “M-V-P” chants for Jalen Brunson, who scored a Knicks franchise-record 47 points, all game, but it was especially hard to miss after the game. Fans came together on the concourse to chant “[Expletive] Embiid” and “Knicks in 5.”

Outside, the scene got even more intense, as the visiting fans put up a Knicks jersey on the statue of Wilt Chamberlain. Some even sold bootleg Knicks T-shirts near the main entrance.

Former Sixer Charles Barkley chastised the crowd on TNT after game three, saying “you can’t have those people in your building making all that noise.” Based on Sunday’s crowd, it doesn’t seem like the message was received.

During Eagles and Phillies playoff games, Philadelphia is known for having one of the nation’s best home crowds. But that didn’t extend to the Sixers this weekend against the Knicks. The game felt closer to a neutral site, with fans from both sides chanting the entire game.

“This Philadelphia fanbase, they’re very relentless, very passionate,” Brunson said postgame. “I’m an Eagles fan, I would know. Seeing the Knicks here, hearing the Knicks here, it was pretty awesome... They’re for real. No matter where we are, they’re going to be there.”