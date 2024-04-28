Sixers stand one loss away from elimination after 97-92 Game 4 defeat to New York Knicks

The 76ers are on the brink of elimination.

They trail three games to one to the New York Knicks in their first-round first-round series after Sunday’s 97-92 Game 4 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Game 5 of the series is Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Sixers would have to win three straight games to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That will be a tall task for the Sixers, who doomed by an inability to stop Jalen Brunson and poor fourth-quarter shooting.

Brunson had his best game of the series. The former Villanova standout had a game-high 47 points to go with 10 assists. He scored seven of the Knicks’ final nine points.

Meanwhile, the Sixers made just 25% of their shots in the fourth quarter, going just 1 of 9 on three-pointers. Joel Embiid was a non-factor in the quarter, scoring one points and finishing 0-for-5 shooting.

Embiid finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while playing 43 minutes, 58 seconds. The reigning MVP, was noticeably fatigued while playing the entire second half. Maxey had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 points and Tobias Harris had 10 points and eight assists.

No Robinson

The Sixers were expected to gain a huge advantage with Mitchell Robinson sidelined for Game 4 with a sprained left ankle.

Robinson’s absence was supposed to put more pressure on Isaiah Hartenstein to defend Embiid, who finished with a career playoff-high 50 points in Game 3. The thought was that Embiid would get Hartenstein in foul trouble and feast on the Knicks’ smaller players.

However, Hartenstein didn’t pick up his first foul until the third quarter. From there, he was a foul waiting to happen. Hartenstein went to the bench after picking up his fifth foul on Embiid with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the quarter.

Embiid made pair of foul shots after Hartenstein picked up his fifth foul to give the Sixers a 74-72 lead. He added two more after being fouled by OG Anunoby to make it a 76-74 game at the 44.6 second mark.

But the Sixers didn’t take advantage of Hartenstein’s absence. Embiid’s first official shot attempt with him sidelined came with 8:34 remaining. He missed that and his second attempt at 3:22. Embiid’s third attempt, a three-pointer moments later, was blocked. The seven-time All-Star spilt a pair of foul shots with 54.3 seconds left to score his lone point. Embiid later missed a layup late in the game.

Knicks wouldn’t go away

This was a game where the Sixers would jump out to a double-digit lead only to have the Knicks battled back over and over.

The first time that happened was after Philly built a 27-15 cushion 59 seconds left in the first quarter. But based on the first three games, you knew things would get interesting with Embiid on the bench at the start of the second quarter. And they were.

The Knicks kept attacking reserve center Paul Reed, who missed two shots, had one turnover and a block during his stretch of 4 minutes, 2 seconds on the floor. The Knicks closed the gap to 29-25 before Embiid checked back with 7:58 before intermission.

Holding momentum, New York went on to take a 34-32 lead on Brunson’s turnaround jumper a little over two minutes later.

After the lead seesawed, the Sixers took a 49-47 cushion into the half.

Then the Sixers opened up a 10-point cushion 4:01 into the third quarter. However, the Knicks chipped away at the lead and took a 77-76 advantage on Brunson’s three-point play with 5.1 left in the quarter.

Philly kept Embiid in the game at the start of the fourth quarter. He opened the quarer in lineup with Maxey, Tobias Harris and Cam Payne and Nico Batum.

Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa in at center for New York in place of Hartenstein. The Sixers couldn’t take advantage as the Knicks kept double-teaming Embiid whenever he touched. And it didn’t help that his teammates kept missing shots.

Brunson helped the Knicks take a 93-89 lead with a pair of foul shots with 1:31 left. Then his layup at the 55.5-second mark extended the Knicks’ lead to six points. The Knicks went on to win by five.