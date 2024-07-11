Philly native Kyle Lowry returns to Sixers on one-year deal

Kyle Lowry is staying with his hometown team.

The veteran guard has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the 76ers, a source confirmed to the Inquirer Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Lowry’s decision comes after he joined the Sixers off the buyout market in February, following an accomplished career during which he became a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors.

The 38-year-old quickly moved into the Sixers’ starting lineup, and averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 assists in 23 regular-season games while allowing All-Star Tyrese Maxey to occasionally play off the ball. Lowry also has deep history with Sixers coach Nick Nurse, whom he also played for in Toronto.

Lowry’s return provides some continuity to a refreshed Sixers roster that entered free agency with 11 players up for new contracts and more than $60 million in cap space. He rejoins the backcourt group that also added veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon during free agency and 16th overall draft pick Jared McCain. With the additions of Paul George and Caleb Martin, along with the Kelly Oubre Jr.’s return, it is possible Lowry moves to a bench role.

» READ MORE: Tobias Harris bids farewell to Sixers fans after complicated six-season tenure

A North Philly native and former Villanova star, Lowry’s 18-year career also included stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, where during the 2008-09 season he was acquired in a trade by current Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.