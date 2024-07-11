Tobias Harris bids farewell to Sixers fans after complicated six-season tenure

Tobias Harris is no longer with the 76ers after years of speculation. Included in trade rumors for much of his six seasons here, Harris found his tenure in Philly clouded by the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019 — and his inability to live up to such a contract.

When he finally reached free agency, Harris and the Sixers agreed to part ways. He agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal with the Detroit Pistons shortly thereafter. Harris will be joined by former Sixer Paul Reed, whom Detroit later claimed on waivers.

Harris’ relationship with the city and its fans grew complicated over the years as his productive regular-season play often gave way to postseason ineffectiveness, including a scoreless Game 6 against the New York Knicks that will stand as his final game in a Sixers uniform.

But despite that complexity, Harris, ever the class act, took to Instagram on Wednesday to write a farewell letter to Sixers fans and the city.

“Throughout my time here, I’ve given my heart and soul to this team, this city, and the game I love,” Harris said. “Through it all, there have been faithful and loyal fans — ones who have stood by through the highs and the lows, the triumphs and the disappointments. Your unwavering support, passionate cheers, and belief in us have been a constant source of strength and inspiration.”

But, aware of how much of his tenure played out, Harris couldn’t help but address the elephant in the room as he thanked fans for their support.

“To the supporters who may not have been as loud as the critics but whose love and dedication have been the foundation upon which this team stands,” Harris said, “I want to say thank you. Your loyalty, passion, and unwavering spirit have meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Harris did have good times as a member of the Sixers. The peak of his powers was overshadowed by the early days of the Ben Simmons saga in 2020-21, as Harris averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 62 regular-season games. He increased that production in the playoffs, producing 21.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 12 games.

But that performance didn’t grab as much attention as Simmons’ decision to pass the ball at a critical moment in his team’s second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The subsequent comments from then-head coach Doc Rivers and center Joel Embiid buried those numbers even deeper. Harris failed to re-create that performance, and his 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in the 2024 playoffs stand as the lowlight of his career here.

Harris averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists with the Sixers, better than any stop in his career aside from the Los Angeles Clippers, where he had the best numbers of his career — 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in two seasons — and set the stage for his big deal in Philly. His time with Detroit was also comparable, with 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Now he’ll go back there for a second act, but part of him will stay in Philly, Harris said.

“As I move on to the next chapter of my career, a part of me will always remain in Philadelphia,” Harris said. “The memories we’ve created, the lessons I’ve learned, and the bonds I’ve forged with this city and its people will stay with me forever. This city and its people have left a lasting mark on my heart and career.”