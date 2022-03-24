LOS ANGELES — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 126-121 victory over the Lakers Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this on a night when Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 30 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden added 24 points. Maxey, however, was the Sixers’ spark plug. He scored 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including making 3 of 5 three-pointers. He tied Harden with a co-team-high seven assists, had five rebounds and was a plus 17 in 38 minutes.

Worst performance: This goes to Danny Green. The Sixers reserve swingman was a minus 16 in 11 minutes of action. Green missed his lone shot attempt while failing to score for the eighth time this season.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this thanks to his game highs of three blocks and three steals. He had a solid game on both ends of the floor.

Worst statistic: Lakers struggled from the foul line. Los Angeles made just 10 of 16 free throws for 62.5%. This game could have had a different outcome if they had made some foul shots in the clutch.

Best statistic: The Sixers took care of the ball. They only committed seven turnovers on the night.

Best statistic: This was far from an exciting game with Lakers star LeBron James having the night off. But a win is a win. Plus, this victory moved the Sixers back into second place in the Eastern Conference standings, 1 ½ games behind the first-place Miami Heat.