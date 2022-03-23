LOS ANGELES — Wednesday night’s 76ers-Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena will not feature a matchup between the NBA’s top two scorers, after the Lakers announced LeBron James will not play because of left knee soreness.

James, who entered Wednesday leading the NBA with 30.0 points per game and recently became the league’s second all-time leading scorer, also missed the first Sixers-Lakers matchup in late January in Philly with the same ailment. The Sixers won that game, 105-87. Embiid entered Wednesday ranked just behind James in scoring at 29.8 points per game.

Lakers star Anthony Davis (foot sprain) also remains out, while Talen Horton-Tucker is still listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle.

No Sixers are listed on the injury report after stars Embiid and James Harden both sat out Monday’s home win against the Miami Heat. Rookies Charles Bassey, Jaden Springer and Myles Powell are currently with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

