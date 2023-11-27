Joel Embiid posts triple-double as Sixers win seventh straight over the Lakers, 138-94

The 76ers keep finding ways to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers.

Monday’s 138-94 victory at the Wells Fargo Center marked the Sixers’ seventh consecutive win over the Lakers and 10th in the last 11 series meetings. Joel Embiid finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and a block in just three quarters for his first triple-double since Dec. 31, 2022. It was the sixth of his career.

The last time Los Angeles beat the Sixers was a 120-107 decision on March 3, 2020 at the Crypto.com Arena. But Monday’s victory was Philly’s second straight and gave them a 12-5 record. This marked the second loss in three games for the undermanned Lakers (10-8).

L.A. was without Rui Hachimura (fractured nasal), Cam Reddish (strained left groin), Jarred Vanderbilt (bursitis in left heel) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion). But it might not have mattered if they played, as the Lakers had no answers for the Sixers.

Dominating the Lakers is nothing new for Embiid. He came into the game with career averages of 31.6 points and 9.9 rebounds against Los Angeles. He recorded his triple-double after coming one rebound shy in two of his previous three games.

Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Saturday’s road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. And he had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in three quarters in a Nov. 19 road win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid’s 10 points in the first quarter marked an NBA-best 23rd time he scored in double figures in a quarter. He added on to his league-best mark with 13 points in the third quarter.

When Embiid wasn’t scoring, he set up teammates for easy baskets. This marked his seventh career game with at least 10 assists, and first of the season. With a commanding lead, Embiid sat out the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half. He made 5-of-12 three-pointers.

The Sixers built a 25-point lead in the first half thanks in large part to balanced scoring and solid three-point shooting.

They made 13-of-26 three-pointers in the first half and 22-of-46 for the game.

Reserve forward Marcus Morris tied a season high with 16 points, including 4-of-5 three-pointers. Reserve point guard Patrick Beverley had a season-high 12 points on 4-of-8 three-pointers against his former team. Beverley hasn’t shown that much offensive aggressive since joining the Sixers.

Nic Batum (10 points, 2-of-3 three-pointers), De’Anthony Melton (nine, 3-of-6), Embiid (2-of-3), Paul Reed (nine, 1-of-1) and Mo Bamba (seven, 1-of-1) made the Sixers’ other three-pointers.

LeBron James paced the Lakers with 18 points, and Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sixers led by as many as 46 points.