Sixers’ Doc Rivers, Montezl Harrell commend LeBron James on setting new scoring record: ‘A crazy accomplishment’

BOSTON — Montrezl Harrell was like many NBA followers Tuesday night, with his eyes locked on the television as LeBron James became the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Harrell is the only Sixer who is a former James teammate, as they played together with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season. The reserve big man called James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points, a record that stood for nearly 40 years, “a crazy accomplishment.”

“Doing something that people never thought was possible, he made it come to life,” Harrell said. “He’s played in three different eras of this NBA, and he’s been successful in all of them. It just goes to show his work ethic and skill set and how he takes his approach to the game really pays off.”

As James’ teammate, Harrell said he most appreciated witnessing “how he orchestrates, how he moves” in person.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers also has a unique perspective on the scoring torch being passed from Abdul-Jabbar to James. Rivers was a young player as Abdul-Jabbar was finishing his Hall of Fame career. More recently, Rivers has coached against James in high-profile games — especially while leading the Boston Celtics when James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

During the Sixers’ visit to Los Angeles last month, Rivers described James and Abdul-Jabbar as “freakish athletically,” yet commended the way both players took care of their bodies later in their careers. The coach called Abdul-Jabbar’s trademark sky hook “a shot that ruined basketball for 20 years” because nobody could replicate it, and reminded that James is more of a natural playmaker than scorer.

A memory that Rivers believes captures James’ legacy occurred in a game during his first season in Miami. When James began recognizing and calling out the Celtics’ offensive sets, Rivers said, “I turned around to whoever was sitting next to me and I said, ‘Uh oh. He’s become a student.’ ”

“Early on, he was just playing,” Rivers said. “He was just better than everybody, but you could run stuff out of timeouts. You could attack him. You could attack his team. … There was definitely a switch to him, meaning, ‘I’ve got to be better than just a great player. I’ve got to know everything.’

“From that point on, you look at him in games, for those next 10 years, you had to run plays away from him. You had to keep him out of plays. He became very problematic, especially at the end of games, and that was with his knowledge.

“A lot of guys never graduate to that. I would say most of them don’t. And when they do, you know, ‘He’s got it all now.’ ”

Harrell ‘ready to get to the All-Star break’ amid struggles

The Sixers could be in the market for a more traditional backup center at the NBA’s trade deadline — especially after Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed both struggled mightily in limited action during Sunday’s loss at the New York Knicks.

When asked what needs to improve in his play, Harrell told The Inquirer Wednesday, “To be honest with you, I don’t even know.”

“I don’t pay any attention to that,” Harrell added following the Sixers’ shootaround at Northeastern University. “When my name is called, I just try to go in and play with the right energy, right mindset, and do what I’m asked as a player and as a professional.

“Honestly, I’m just kind of ready to get to the All-Star break, so I can kind of reset [and] be around my loved ones, my family, just be able to take it one day at a time.”

Harrell’s 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 12.1 minutes per game averages are all his lowest since his rookie season in 2015-16, though some of that is due to playing behind MVP contender Joel Embiid. Harrell can be a defensive liability, however, and he and Reed are both undersized as centers.

And Harrell is no stranger to the trade deadline. He was dealt at this time last year from the Washington Wizards to the Charlotte Hornets, just months after the Wizards acquired him in the offseason blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

“I have my phone on me for if my agent calls me and lets me know what the next destination’s going to be,” Harrell said. “If I don’t get called, then, hey, I made it past another deadline and I’m still continuing to keep pushing forward in another season — hopefully a healthy and prosperous one. That’s how I look at the situation.”

Sixers’ Buy Black program accepting applications

The Sixers’ Buy Black Program — which is designed to promote local, Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs through customized marketing and advertising plans in partnership with the organization — is accepting applications through Feb. 21 at Sixers.com/community/buy-black.

The Buy Black program launched in 2020-21 and has provided participants with free advertising on the Sixers’ social and digital platforms, through radio spots on 97.5 the Fanatic and via other custom-created content. This season, the Sixers have partnered with Eastside Golf, a Black-owned sports apparel company, and Zenith Wealth Partners to help select the winner and assist with mentorship and networking opportunities.

“We are proud to launch our Buy Black Program for the third year and join two incredibly talented Black-owned businesses to help us promote and support this year’s winner,” Sixers chief diversity and impact officer David Gould said in a release. “Over the past few years, we’ve made a concerted effort to create programs that amplify diverse Philadelphia businesses, and this year’s Buy Black program is a prime example of that continuing commitment.”

SPERGO, the local streetwear apparel shop that landed an investment deal on the popular reality television show “Shark Tank,” is a past participant in the Buy Black program.