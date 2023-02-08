Eagles players weigh in on LeBron James’ scoring record — and G.O.A.T. status — from the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader, ending a week of anticipation of the inevitable and catching a man who took possession of the record the year James was born.

James, still scoring torridly at the age of 38, dropped a fadeaway 15-footer on Oklahoma City swingman Kenrich Williams with 10.6 seconds to play in the third quarter of a basketball game no one will remember for anything else.

That gave LeBron 38,388 points, one more than the man who began the journey to the scoring title with the name Lew Alcindor. The game stopped for several minutes as James’ family and friends surrounded him. Kareem, a Laker for most of his career, presented James, a Laker of late, with a ceremonial ball at midcourt of the Crypto.com Arena.

In the days that led up to the moment, a more relevant team, the NFC champion Eagles, was polled for its thoughts concerning the falling milestone. There are no bigger NBA fans than NFL players, if only because there is no NFL player who wouldn’t quit football to play in the NBA if they could. They have very well-considered opinions about basketball’s best players, and they defend them with a heat most people reserve for religion or politics. Many of them adore James, a freak of speed and bulk and skill who plays swingman like a tight end.

Asked about King James’ feat, the footballers referenced His Airness and the Mamba — and one guy even got it right.

On LeBron’s G.O.A.T. rank

Center (and fellow Ohio native) Jason Kelce: I was a LeBron fan, for sure. I still am. I still put Jordan above him. Kobe’s probably a little bit higher as far as a scorer, but LeBron’s just a better all-around player. Kobe’s mentality might have been a little more ... dominating. It’s a good argument either way.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith: I’m not a LeBron fan. I wouldn’t say I’m not a fan. That’s great. For him to play at the age he is now is amazing. You can make the case that he’s the greatest player to ever play basketball. I’m more Kobe (Bryant), if I had to pick one. I just liked Kobe. The mentality that he had. He wasn’t going to shy away from the moment.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown: LeBron’s my favorite player. I like Kobe, but I was always a LeBron fan. Every team he went to, I was jumping from team to team. ... (Told that Smith likes Kobe) Yeah, Smitty really can hoop. If you see me on the court I’d probably play more like LeBron.

Cornerback Darius Slay: He’s one of the greatest to ever do it. He’s No. 2½ on mine. Kobe’s first. I didn’t get to watch (Michael) Jordan, so I’ll say a half. He’s done did it at a high level for a long, long, long, long, long, long, long time.

Right tackle Lane Johnson: People are always going to put LeBron behind Jordan, for the championships (Jordan won six, James four so far). If LeBron had really wanted to — if he wanted to be like James Harden and take every [bleeping] shot and been a more dominant scorer — he would have. He’s always been a more team-oriented guy who’s dominated when he’s had to. The critics want to see him take over. I think if he’d wanted to take over and been the scoring leader every year like Jordan did, he could have.

Running back Miles Sanders: Honestly, I’m a big Kobe Bryant fan, but I gotta give it to ... I gotta give it to LeBron. Same with Tom Brady. I was like that with Tom when he won his fourth one. He’s No. 1 in everything. He’s got a title with each of the teams he’s been on.

Linebacker Kyzir White: I think it will finally put the debate to rest about LeBron James versus Michael Jordan. I don’t know why everybody be hating on him. Talking about he couldn’t play back in the day. Seeing Rasheed Wallace saying he doesn’t think he’ll be that successful playing in his era, but I’ve seen a bunch of clips of him dunking on Rasheed Wallace. Dropping 40 on him. I guess if they ain’t hatin’ on you, you’re not doing something right. Anything Michael Jordan could do, he could do better.

Safety Marcus Epps: I’m a LeBron fan. Just grew up a LeBron fan. Just different styles of basketball. I already think he’s the greatest.

Cornerback James Bradberry: I’m always on Wilt’s side, because he put up 100 points in one game (Abdul-Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 31,419 points in 1984). I was hanging around my grandma too much when I was growing up.

(Editor’s note: This was the correct answer.)

On longevity

Johnson: (Bleepin’) right. Tom Brady (45) and him, them doing what they’re doing? Usually, there’s a big drop-off in their 30s. Especially at 35, you start going downhill.

Brown: Especially where I’m at now — watching greatness, and me striving to be great. It’s a blessing to witness this in my generation. I wish I could’ve seen Michael Jordan. I’m sure if I was in that era, I’d say Michael Jordan. For me to see him play in person for the first time — that was everything. (He saw James score 23 points in an overtime loss Dec. 9). I marvel at the way he takes care of his body.

Bradberry: One of the requirements to be in the Hall of Fame, no matter what sport, is consistency and longevity. He’s the standard for G.O.A.T.-ness. He’s been consistent for 20 years and he’s been playing that way since he got in the league.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, 34: All power to God, you know? It’s amazing. You can’t take it away. Some people love him. Some people hate him. You gotta give credit where credit’s due. I respect his game. I respect his journey. He’s his own person.

Slay: For him to be able to take care of his body — that’s some G.O.A.T. status. (Slay is 32.) I need to find out how he does it. He’s for sure G.O.A.T.-ed.

On expectations

White: The odds he had to beat? The cameras always following him? All the expectations: First-ballot Hall of Famer when he was drafted? I feel people always wanted him to fail. Even when he got drafted to the Cavs, Carlos Boozer and all those guys were like, “Ain’t no kid about to come here and beat us.” I feel like he’s gonna put that debate to rest.

Johnson: He’s been in the spotlight since he was 15 or 16, being the next Michael Jordan. No troubles. And he delivered. That’s probably the most commendable thing. How many people do that without tanking, or crashing?

Quarterback Gardner Minshew: He’s been the guy for a whole generation. He’s our Michael. He was supposed to have been the best thing ever out of high school, and he’s never let anybody down. That’s incredible, man. It’s great to see.