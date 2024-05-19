Could the Sixers draft Bronny to lure LeBron James in free agency?

What should the 76ers do?

They would love to add LeBron James to their All-Star tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers believe Embiid and Maxey will have them well-positioned to be next season’s second-best team in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.

But James can become an unrestricted free agent this summer by opting out of his $51.4 million Los Angeles Lakers contract for the 2024-25 season. Adding James, arguably the sport’s best player, would catapult the Sixers into NBA championship frontrunners.

The four-time MVP’s presence alone would be a major improvement to the Sixers’ culture. As a four-time NBA champion, 19-time All-NBA selection, and the league’s all-time scoring leader (40,474 points), James is someone Embiid respects. He’s also the face of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that represents Maxey and Sixers coach Nick Nurse.

And even at the age of 39, the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder hasn’t lost a step. He would be a great point forward and perfect short-term marriage for the Sixers.

In the past, James shared his desire to play with his firstborn, Bronny James, an NBA draft prospect.

James’ desire has led to the assumption that the team that if a team take Bronny in the June 26-27 draft, it will have the inside track to get his father in free agency. LeBron, however, walked back those comments, saying he wants the best situation for his son.

But what should the Sixers do if Bronny stays in the draft?

Bronny, a freshman guard last season at Southern California, has until 11:59 p.m. on May 29 to withdraw from draft consideration to maintain his eligibility in the NCAA, where he has entered into the transfer portal. Right now, he’s projected to be either a second-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

The Sixers have a first-round pick (No. 16) and a second-rounder (No. 41) in the draft. Yahoo! Sports reported that the Utah Jazz are interested in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout and could select him with the 32nd pick in order to lure his father.

The Lakers have expressed interest in Bronny for some time. They have the 17th and 55th picks in the draft.

The Sixers could elect to select him higher than expected with the hope of getting his father.

On the surface, it’s easy to say do it with quickness. That’s because this is viewed as one of the weakest drafts in decades. The Sixers might as well use the pick to help secure one of the most recognizable players in any sport.

But a person has to wonder if this is the summer of 2018 all over again. Back then, James seemingly used the Sixers to get the deal he wanted from the Lakers.

On June 29, 2018, James informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he would not exercise his $35.4 million option for the 2018-19 season, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

There was great excitement that summer when the Sixers were expected to meet with James, their top free-agent target, in Los Angeles. They instead met with just his agent and close friend Rich Paul. Then it was announced shortly after the meeting that James would sign with the Lakers.

It’s hard to imagine James leaving Los Angeles, where he has businesses and a production company. It’s also hard to imagine the Lakers giving him reason to leave.

The team fired coach Darvin Ham on May 3 after just two seasons.

While Ham had two winning campaigns and made consecutive postseason appearances, the Lakers made the change partly to capitalize on the presence of James and Anthony Davis. The team internally expects James to return next season, even though he has the player option.

Bronny will participate in Klutch’s pro day on Wednesday at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. Working out in the Lakers gym shows that the type of relationship the James family/Klutch have with the team.

The deadline for James to opt in or out of his contract is June 29, two days after the draft.

Did he make those comments about playing with his son just to make sure the Lakers help facilitate his dream?

Asked about his future before February’s All-Star Game, James praised the team, while giving himself some leeway.

“I don’t know. I am a Laker, and I am happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way,” he said. “But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming.”

So, again, what should the Sixers do?