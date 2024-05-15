NBA Draft Combine notes: Bronny James sees himself as a role player

CHICAGO — At this stage of his career, Bronny James’ best attributes are his basketball IQ and his ability to defend.

That’s why some scouts feel there’s a chance the guard could be selected in the second round of next month’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

But James says there is more to his game.

“I feel like my competitiveness and willingness to win is like a big part of who I am,” James said. “Also, like being a great teammate, a great coach’s player. I feel like that will take me a long way in this business.”

The firstborn child of LeBron James has been one of the most popular prospects at the NBA Draft Combine.

He excelled during Monday’s testing and drills. However, he struggled from the field Tuesday during a scrimmage, scoring four points on 2-for-8 shooting while missing all four of his three-point attempts. He also had four rebounds, three turnovers, and two steals in 19 minutes, 40 seconds of action during Team St. Andrews’ 89-81 victory over Team Forehan Kelly.

“I feel like I played good,” he said. “You know, my job is to just play a role and play the right way, make sure I get my teammates involved and stuff like that.

“But again, I was just super grateful to be out there. I felt like I should be out there. Yeah, I’m super grateful.”

James does not aspire to duplicate the success of his father, a four-time MVP, the all-time scoring leader (40,474 points), and one of the greatest to play the game. His current goal is to fill a team need. James feels that’s what’s going to get him drafted.

“Be the best player, excelling at the role, and stuff like that,” he said. “I need to work on my game. I really work on every part of my game.”

He would like a role similar to those that Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell and Boston Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White play.

Holiday and White take a backseat to teammates and All-NBA wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, their ability to defend at an elite level and knock down shots are a reason Boston is favored to win the NBA title.

“They get good money and good playing time because they are locked into that role,” James said. “They know what they are supposed to do. So I feel like I have a chance to do that.”

‘Serious accusation’

Terrence Shannon Jr., who could be available to the Sixers with the 16th overall draft pick, said he understands the seriousness of the rape charges against him.

The Illinois shooting guard knows his basketball future could depend on the outcome of his June 10 trial on felony rape and aggravated sexual assault charges. A woman accused Shannon of sexual assault at a bar in Lawrence, Kan., on Sept. 9, 2023, the day after the Illinois-Kansas football game.

On Dec. 27, he was arrested, charged, and suspended from Illinois amid a school investigation. But Shannon received a temporary restraining order and returned to the basketball court after missing six games. Illinois dropped the investigation in April.

Shannon entered a not-guilty plea at a preliminary hearing on Friday.

“Obviously, it’s a real serious accusation,” he said, “and I’m aware of that and I can’t go much into detail about it. But I’m just focused on what I can control, and that’s basketball and what I do on the court, in the weight room, with my family.”

Even with those charges, Bleacher Report had the New Orleans Pelicans selecting Shannon one pick after the Sixers at No. 17. in its latest mock draft. The 23-year-old said Tuesday that he feels he’s the best two-way player in the draft.

However, most of his media availability was focused on the case and people questioning his character.

“I feel like people are going to have their opinion of me no matter what,” Shannon said. ”No matter what you’re going through or if you’re not going through anything. You can’t let other people’s opinions affect you.”

Basketball Without Borders

Sixers reserve center Paul Reed will serve as a coach this weekend at Basketball Without Borders in São Paulo, Brazil.

Reed averaged career highs in points (7.3), rebounds (6.0), assists (1.3), blocks (1.0), and minutes (19.4) this season. The fourth-year veteran also shot a career-best 36.8% on three-pointers. Because Joel Embiid was sidelined with injuries, Reed made a career-high 24 starts while playing in all 82 regular-season games.