SACRAMENTO — Leslie M. Walker views sports as a community unifier and communication vehicle. She believes that the 76ers’ resources can engage the region’s children.

Now as the new executive director of the Sixers Youth Foundation, Walker aims to marry her past experiences with the purpose of the nonprofit philanthropic extension of the organization to use basketball to empower children from underserved communities.

“I really see how impactful the organization is,” Walker recently told The Inquirer, “and that I can bring the skills I have to help advance the mission and the giving.”

Per a news release, Walker “will lead the day-to-day operations of the SYF with management over partnership development, community engagement, financial budgeting and planning in addition to fundraising and event strategy.” She will also develop and execute fully integrated sports and entertainment programming for children in Philadelphia and Camden, where the Sixers’ practice facility and offices are located.

Walker, who has roots in the Delaware Valley, comes to the Sixers from the Free Library of Philadelphia, where she served as the interim director for the past 16 months. There, she oversaw more than 700 employees in areas such as youth services and programs, cultural and civic engagement and finance and procurement.

Other past work includes executive roles at the Please Touch Museum designed for children and Philadelphia Safe and Sound, a nonprofit organization that distributed city dollars to after-school programs before ceasing operations in 2008. She also held consulting roles at Philadelphia Foundation and Centennial Parkside CDC, two organizations that use philanthropy to improve communities.

Walker’s experience includes working within large systems, similar to how the Sixers Youth Foundation fits within the entire organization. She has built relationships with multiple partners simultaneously for funding. She has also created, implemented and evaluated programming, including for children.

“Leslie’s extensive experience in the nonprofit sector speaks for itself,” Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation, said in a statement. “In our conversations, what struck me most about Leslie was her dedication to improving children’s lives and her desire to create sustainable, systemic change in Philly.

“I look forward to seeing her passion in action and the positive impact that she will undoubtedly have on our local communities.”

Walker feels similarly about Harris, saying the Chair’s passion for helping children “is what did it for me” during her interview process. She hopes to bring a “collaborative spirit” to the job and is “really looking forward to how all the different pieces [of the organization] will help support the work of the foundation.” That includes involving current and former players in programming and events.

Walker grew up in South Jersey, received her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University-Camden and Masters from St. Joseph’s and raised her two college-aged children in Philadelphia.

The Sixers Youth Foundation was founded in 2015. Recent initiatives include an auction of game-worn sneakers that raised more than $600,000, providing a $50,000 grant to the Greater Philadelphia YMCA’s Soccer for Success program and commissioning a “State of Play” study by the Aspen Institute to provide insight on Camden youth’s access to healthy activity and sports and identify additional opportunities for programming.