SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All signs point to the 76ers being without three starters in Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Tobias Harris is expected to sit out the game after straining his left hip late in Saturday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. The goal is for Harris to rest up Monday night and see how his hip feels on Tuesday. The Sixers will conclude their six-game road trip on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

The team, however, still officially has Harris listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

Harris is the team’s second-leading scorer at 20.6 points per game. He’s also averaging 8.3 rebounds and a career-best 4.1 assists. The Sixers standout had missed five games and nine days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, small forward Danny Green (left hip tightness) is scheduled to miss his fourth straight game. This will also mark the the eighth consecutive missed game for All-Star center Joel Embiid (COVID-19 health and safety protocols). The banged-up Sixers (9-8) have lost six of their last seven games without him.

The Sixers find themselves in a better situation than the Kings (6-11). Sacramento, which has lost seven of eight games, fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday. Walton compiled a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons with the Kings.